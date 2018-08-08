A billion reasons to run

Share Share 0 Share 0

Working odd hours is something most entrepreneurs are used to. But here’s one who wakes up at odd hours to make sure he gets time to run and swim. PolicyBazaar cofounder Yashish Dahiya’s day starts at 3.30 AM so that his Ironman preparation workout is not compromised. As a consequence, he manages to get four hours of exercise and reach office – in Gurugram – before most people punch in.

“My job is mostly with other people – communication, meeting people, handling people issues, talking to investors, etc. So, I just have so much time. That’s the advantage of not having a family here,” says Dahiya, whose wife and children live in the UK.

The decade-old company, an insurance aggregator platform, has become one of the new entrants of the coveted unicorn club in the country (a tag Dahiya is embarrassed about, as he feels they are worth more than a billion dollars). In its recent funding round led by SoftBank, the company was injected with $238 million.

Work aside, Dahiya is preparing for the Ironman challenge to be held in Kalmar, Sweden, this month. He has participated in three half, and two full races at the event in the past. Dahiya says he sweats it out not for fitness, but for a higher goal.

“I enjoy running and swimming,” he says over the phone. “It frees my soul. I want to be as free as possible. That’s the biggest joy in my life, everything else is secondary.”

During the conversation, Dahiya talks about why he doesn’t like his company being labelled a unicorn and why he had to convince his exiting investors to allow PolicyBazaar to accept SoftBank’s money. He also speaks about the importance of a frugal life and how exercise has altered his thinking.

What does having a unicorn tag mean to you?

I am embarrassed about it. Our current value would be much more than a billion dollars. If we went public today, I think, we would go at $1.8-$2 billion. I am sorry to sound arrogant but if you ask an Olympic medallist, ‘How did you feel getting a medal in the National Games?’, what is the person going to say? That’s our situation. Also, I don’t respect a lot of companies who are in that group.

When InfoEdge announced this deal (the latest funding), the clearest indication of our value was their share price increasing 10 per cent. How many internet companies will you invest in to get an increase in share price today? What does that tell you about how the market looks at it versus how private players are looking at valuation?

So, is there too much hype over becoming a unicorn company?

All I am saying is that we are undervalued and we are comfortable with that.

Why did you go with SoftBank despite it offering the lowest valuation?

A bulk of our investor group was against this investment coming in. But we are clear about our reasons.