A big, open classroom awaiting you outside university: PM tells students

JAMMU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday told students in Jammu that their real test would begin in a “big, open classroom” awaiting them outside their university, and asked them to set goals for 2022, when India celebrates 75 years of independence.

Addressing the students at a convocation at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) here, Modi said: “I urge you to keep in mind 2022, and you and your university should set some goals for yourself.”

He said the university and the students should carve out a place for themselves in farm innovation, and added that goals will be important when India celebrates 75 years of freedom.

He told students they “are awaiting a big, open classroom outside this university and that is where the real test lies.”

The Prime Minister laid emphasis on development of agriculture and horticulture in the country.

Modi said the introduction of technology is bringing new opportunities and called for the implementation of a “new culture” in the agriculture sector in the “changing times”.

He said his government at the Centre is encouraging technological intervention in farming. “As many 12 crore soil health cards were distributed in the country and 11 lakh farmers got this card in J&K,” the prime minister said. He said “Per Drop More Crop” should be the mission.

In the past four years, Modi said, nearly 24 lakh hectares of land was brought under the micro and sprinkler irrigation system and the Cabinet has sanctioned Rs 5,000 crore for it.

He said the decisions are aimed at doubling the income of farmers.

Modi told the university students that India expects them to deploy scientific approach, technological innovation and research towards the development of the agriculture sector.

He also gave gold medals to five students at the convocation. Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra, the chancellor of the university, and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, the pro-chancellor, attended the hour-long ceremony.

Pradeep K Sharma, the university’s vice chancellor, said: “It is indeed a great occasion that the prime minister is visiting the campus for the sixth convocation and has accepted the request to be the chief guest which will have a long lasting influence on students of the university.”

A total of 444 degrees were conferred on candidates who had successfully completed their study programmes during the convocation, which began at 5 pm at Baba Jitto Auditorium in Chatha area.

The SKUAST has been ranked 10th among all state agricultural universities in India in 2017-18. It was placed second in getting maximum numbers of ICAR-JRF fellowships in veterinary sciences for the year 2016-17.

Sharma said the university has established a placement and counselling cell for developing soft skills in students.