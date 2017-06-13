9th National Heritage Trekking Expedition concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: The one month long Ninth National Heritage Trekking Expedition organised by Youth Hostels Association J and K in collaboration with the Directorate of School Education, Tourism Department and district administration concluded, here on Monday.

The trekking expedition provided the trekkers with the glimpse of magnificent natural beauty and different heritages such as Devak, Krimchi Temple, Sankri Devta Temple, Katti, Pancheri, Sanasar, Nathatop, Patnitop and Sudh Mahadev-Mantalai Temples, informed the Chairman, Youth Hostels Association S.P Verma.

He said that this

expedition offered the youth a healthy outdoor activity besides exposure to the rich heritage of the state.

At the valedictory function, the Chairman expressed his gratitude to district administration Udhampur by presenting memento to Additional Deputy Commissioner, Avny Lavasa.

Among others present were Chief Planning Officer, Ashok Khajuria, Secretary Youth Hostels Association of India J and K Dr. Tarun Singh and other district officers besides representatives of Youth Hostels Association of India J and K.