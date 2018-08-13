99 candidates in fray for LAHDC Kargil election

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KARGIL: Election Observers, nominated for Fourth General Elections to Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Elections 2018, Pradeep Kumar, Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Abdul Rashid War and Rajesh Sharma on Sunday said that the district administration Kargil has established Control Room and Grievance Cell to monitor the elections in the office of DC Complex, Baroo. They said the Centre is open round the clock and said that the general public can register their compliant if any, about the elections on the Telephone No. 01985-232263.

This was stated by the observers in a press conference held here.

Giving details about the election process so far, the Observers said that 233 nominations were received, out of which nine nominations rejected in scrutiny. They also said that out of 224 validity nominated candidates, 125 candidatures withdrawn their nominations, thus 99 candidates remained in fray for contesting LAHDC Kargil Elections-2018. Out of 99 candidatures, 23 are from INC, 20 JKNC, 14 BJP, 21 JKPDP and 21 Independents.

They further added that as per the notification issued by the Ladakh Affairs Department, the polling will be conducted on 27th August, 2018 and counting will be held on 31st August, 2018. They said that the timing of polling will be from 8.00 AM to 4.00 PM.

They said that 83,844 electors would exercise their franchise for which 258 Polling Stations have been set up across the Kargil District.

Replying to a question, the Observers said that four polling stations including Ralakung, Phema, Shun Chumik Gylsa and Shday will require helicopter service for transportation of Men and Material to conduct the elections.

121 Polling Stations have been categorized as Hyper Sensitive, 74 Polling Stations as Sensitive and 63 Polling Stations as Normal Polling Station, they added.