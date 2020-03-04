98 bovines rescued, 7 smugglers nabbed

STATE TIMES NEWS
UDHAMPUR: Police on Tuesday foiled a bovine smuggling bid by
rescuing 98 bovines and arresting seven smugglers.
As per the details, Chenani Police during Naka at NH seized
seven trucks and rescued 98 bovines which were laden in them. Seven smugglers have also been
arrested.
