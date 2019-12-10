959 bunkers completed, Div Com reviews progress of remaining

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma on Monday reviewed progress on construction of bunkers including individual and community bunkers in district Rajouri and Poonch.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Rahul Yadav, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh, ADC Rajouri Sher Singh, Sushil Khajuria, ACD Rajouri, Qyoom Mir, ACD Poonch, Mohd Ashraf, ACR Rajouri, District Officers of Agriculture and Horticulture Department besides other concerned officers of PWD Rajouri and Poonch were present on the occasion.

While taking a review of the progress of the bunker construction in Rajouri, it was informed that there total 3141 bunkers have been sanctioned for border residents of Rajouri, out of which 1892 bunkers have been allocated to RDD while 1249 number of bunkers have been allocated to PWD Rajouri.

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri informed that out of 1892 allocated to RDD, 959 numbers of bunkers stand completed till date while 827 numbers of bunkers are in different phases of execution. He also briefed the chair that there are 106 bunkers where Forest clearance is required.

For PWD, 661 numbers of bunkers have been completed out of 1249 which includes 71 in Rajouri Division and 590 in Nowshera Division. It was informed that the work on the rest of the bunkers in progress and will be completed at the earliest.

While taking stock of progress in the construction of bunkers in district Poonch, it was informed that out of 577 bunkers allocated to RDD Poonch, 202 stands completed and rest are in different phases of execution. Related to bunkers under execution of PWD in Poonch, the concerned officer highlighted that there are 1111 number of bunkers are under execution out of which 247 bunkers stand completed.

He directed the executing agency to expedite the pace of work on construction of border bunkers to ensure their timely completion.

Meanwhile Div Com also reviewed Agriculture and Horticulture sector and said that Rajouri has a tremendous potential for the cultivation of silk, mushroom and bee keeping with which the employment opportunities among the unemployed youth can be enhanced in the district.

He directed the officer from the Agriculture Department to hold seminars, conferences and kisan melas to generate awareness among the progressive farmers and the farm operating families so that they are able to enhance the productivity of crops through the use of modern technology and High Yielding Seed varieties. For doubling the per capita income of famers, he directed the officers of Agriculture and Horticulture to make concerted efforts and prepare a blueprint in this regard.

Divisional Commissioner directed the Assistant Director Handlooms to establish handloom training centres at different locations to generate awareness among the common masses. He also directed the officers to train the youth in weaving so that they can earn a livelihood. He said this will not only generate the self employment avenues but also help in promoting and preserving the culture. He asked the Department to facilitate the weavers of the district with convenient marketing facilities.