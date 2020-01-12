95 Accounts Service officers to retire in 3 years

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Ninety five officers of Jammu and Kashmir Accounts (Gazetted) Service will be retiring during the years 2020, 2021 and 2022.

“In terms of Article 285 (a) (1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Regulations, Volume-I, it is notified that the ninety five Officers borne on the Jammu and Kashmir Accounts (Gazetted) Service shall retire from Government Service on superannuation during the calendar years 2020,2021 and 2022,” reads the order issued by M.Y Pandith, Director General, Accounts & Treasuries, Finance Department.

The officers who will retire in 2020 include Mohd Yousuf Pandith, Upenderjit Singh, Ghulam Nabi Bhat, Beer Singh, Gulzar Ahmad Shah, Syed Altaf Hussain, Khem Raj, Ali Mohammad Sofi, Satya Pal, Sujata Panjabi, Mohammad Maqbool Mir, Ramesh Chander Sharma, Raghubir Lal, Mohd Ayoub Sheikh, Syed Ahmad Lone, Kali Dass, Hakum Singh, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Sunil Kumar Puri, Sarooj Mahajan, Abdul Hamid Mir, Khazir Mohammad Najar, Habibulla Hajam, Kuldeep Sharma, Mohammad Ayoub Ganie, Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, Mohammad Farooq Wani, Rajesh Thakur Sen, Bashir Ahmad Shiekh, Nissar Ahmad Dar, Abdul Qayoom Pampori, Rakesh Gupta, Gulshan Bala, Ghulam Mohammad Babloo, Mohammad Shafi Lone and Ghulam Qadir Bhat.

The officers who will retire in 2021 include Mohd Ayub Nasir, Zahoor Ahmad Reshi, Meraj Din Chauhan, Sadiq Ali, Romesh Lal Bains, Mohd Afzal Itoo, Mohd Yousuf Dar, Odpal Elisha, Naresh Kumar Sharma, Kewal Kishore, Rouf Ahmad Beigh, Suman Kumar, Showkat Ahmad Wani, Yashpal, Abdul Rashid Bawani, Rattan Lai Khajuria, Jan Mohammad Koul, Veena Gupta, Masrat Jan Kanth, Mohammad Yousuf Malla, Mohammad Farooq Wani, Ghulam Mohammad Paray, Shiv Kumar Shahbadi, Shabir Ahmad, Javaid Ahmad Beig, Jugal Kishore, Amrit Pal, Maharaj Krishan Bhat, Prince Bakshi, Virander Kumar Thapa, Gaja Singh, Iqbal Ahmad Bhat, Parvez Ahmad Shiekh, Mohammad Ansar Zargar, Mohammad Ashraf Dar, Shafiq Ahmad Sidiqui and Abdul Rashid Bhat.

The officers who will retire in 2022 include Jagmohan, Ghulam Nabi Sheikh, Anoop Kumar Sharma, Jasbir Singh Charak, Nazir Ahmad Shah, Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, Mushtaq Ahmad Teli, Iqbal Ahmad Pandit, Sunita Gupta, Surinder Mahajan, Umakant Khajuria, Vimlesh Kumar, Abdul Rashid Malla, Sanjay Kumar Kiloo, Nayeem Ahmad Hakim, Syed Zahoor Ahmad, Kamal Kishore, Abdul Kabeer Tantray, Abdul Hamid Wani, Anita Sumbria, Jagdish Singh and Ghulam Mohammad Bhat.

“The aforesaid officers will, therefore, relinquish the charge of their offices in the Government Service on the date of their superannuation without waiting for their substitutes. They will hand over their charge to the next available officer at the station/office, where substitute is not provided or does not report on the due date, if provided,” the order stated.

It was added, “The officers in whose case the service particulars are not available in this office and are due for retirement during the calendar years 2020, 2021 and 2022 shall also retire on their due date of retirement from Government Service on superannuation strictly as per their service records without waiting for further notice on the subject. The names of such officers with their date of birth and date of appointment shall be communicated to this Directorate by the concerned.”

It is specifically enjoined upon all the concerned Drawing and Disbursing Officers to process the Pension Papers of the above mentioned retiring officers strictly in accordance to the instructions issued on the subject vide Government Order No. 283-F of 2011, dated December 13, 2011, it added.