94 doctors transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Thursday transferred 94 doctors.

According to order, Dr. Ab. Rashid Najar, l/c CMO Shopian has been posted as I/C Dy. Director, Schemes; Dr. Zakir Hussain Khan, l/c ADSH looking after as I/C MS JLNM additionally has been posted as I/C Medical Superintendent JLNM Hospital; Dr. Suna-Ullah Bhat, l/c BMO Keller as I/C CMO Shopian; Dr. Haseena Mir, l/c Dy CMO Pulwama as I/C CMO Pulwama; Dr. Masarat Jabeen, I/c DIO Srinagar as I/C ADHS Family Welfare. She will assume the charge on June 30, 2016 on superannuation of present incumbent.

Dr. Shabina Gulshan, l/c BMO Khansahab has been posted as I/c MS DH Bandipora; Dr. Yasmeen Kangoo, I/c MS SDH Kangan as I/c DIO Srinagar; Dr.Tehmeena Banday, Medical Officer Block Budgam as I/c Dy. CMO Pulwama; Dr. Parvaiza Yasmeen Shah, PHC Brane Srinagar as I/c DTO Pulwama; Dr. Tehjeena Jamil, I/c DTO Sopore as M.O PHC Brane Srinagar; Dr. Arshid Hussain Qadri, MO MAC High Court Dispensary as I/C BMO Khansahab; Dr. Tariq Hassan Parray, l/c BMO Hajin as M.O PHC Baba Nagri Ganderbal; Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Baba, MO A/D Ranawari as I/C BMO Khag; Dr. Syed Idrees Ul Mukhtar, l/c BMO Khag as M.O SDH Kreeri; Dr. Rehana Gulzar, M.O SDH Sopore as I/C DTO Sopore; Dr. Saleem Beigh, M.O MCH Anatnag as I/C BMO Mattan; Dr. Mohd Ashraf Paddar, I/c BMO Mattan as M.O PHC Khiram Bijbehara; Dr. Salma Bhat, Medical Officer, JLNM Hospital as I/C Medical Superintendent SDH Kangan; Dr. Hashmat Sultana, M.O A/D Ranawari as I/C BMO Hazratbal; Dr. Rukaya Showkat, M.O DH Baramulla as I/C BMO Kunzar Baramulla; Dr. Zulfikar Nabi Sofi, I/c BMO Kunzer as M.O CHC Chandoosa; Dr Jawahira Akhter, M.O DH Pulwama as I/C DHO Pulwama; Dr. Zarara Bhat, Medical Officer, Block Hajin as I/C BMO Hajin; Dr. Ajaz Ahmad Kanth, Medical Officer, Block Magam as I/C BMO Chogal Kupwara; Dr. Shah Moamer, I/c BMO Chowgal as M.O CHC Sumbal; Dr. Aghfaq Hassan, M.O DTC Budgam as I/C BMO Bandipora; Dr. Rafiq Ahmad Wari, l/c DTP Pulwama as M.O DH Pulwama; Dr Asif Ali Dar, M.O DH Baramulla as I/C BMO Rohama Baramulla; Dr.Khursheed Ahmad Khan, I/c BMO Rohama as M.O PHC Gulmarg; Dr. Yousuf Bhat, M.O DH Anatnag as I/c BMO Verinag; Dr. Ruhi Iqbal, l/c BMO Verinag as M.O PHC LG Pora Qoimah; Dr. Arshid Hussain Siddiqui, M.O DM Budgam as I/C BMO Pampore; Dr. Mohd Iqbai Dental Surgeon, l/c BMO Hazratbal as Dental Surgeon Government Dental College Srinagar on deputation basis.

Dr Ishtiyaq Ahmad, I/c BMO Lar has been posted as I/c BMO Ganderbal; Dr. Mohd Amin Baba, I/c BMO Ganderbal as I/c BMO Lar; Dr. Ab Majid Bhat Medical Officer, I/c DIO Bandipora as I/c BMO Kellar; Dr. Javed Ganai Medical Officer, I/c DHO Pulwama as I/c DIO Bandipora; Dr. Masrat Iqbal Medical Officer, I/c BMO Pattan NHM on deputation basis vice Dr. Asmat Jan, who has been posted as JKMSCL; Dr. Tasavur Khan Medical Officer, A/D Tengpora Srinagar as I/C BMO Pattan; Dr. Rakesh Bhagat, l/c DTO Doda as I/C Dy. CMO Doda; Dr. Ghulam Ahmad Malik, Medical Officer awaiting orders of adjustment at DHS Jammu has been posted as I/c Dy CMO Poonch; Dr. Anil Vaid, Medical Officer, SDH Billawar as I/C BMO Billawar; Dr. Manohar Lal Rana, l/c BMO Billawar as I/c BMO Tikri; Dr. Sumir Koul, l/c BMO Tikri as Technical Officer (NIDDCP); Dr. Anies Altaf Nabi, l/c DIO Rajouri as I/C Dy. CMO Rajouri; Dr. Rajeshwar Sharma, Medical Officer, CD Hospital Jammu as I/C Medical Superindent CD Hospital, Jammu; Dr. Anil Kumar Gupta, Medical Officer, NTPHC Phallian Block Sohanjana as I/c DIO Doda; Dr. Balbir Kumar, Medical Officer, PHC Jogwan Block Pallanwala as I/c DIO Kishtwar; Dr. Suresh Kumar Sarmal, Medical Officer, Govt Gandhi Nagar Hospital Jammu as I/C DIO Ramban; Dr. Usha Kiran Sidha, Medical Officer, Accidental Hospital Ghagwal as I/c DIO Reasi; Dr. Shakti Kumar Sarangal, Medical Officer, PHC Kuthar Block Chowki Choura as I/C DIO Rajouri; Dr. Mukul Ubbot, Medical Officer, DH Kathua as I/C BMO Pouni; Dr. Nathu Ram Bhagat, Medical Officer, DH Samba as I/c BMO Chenani; Dr. Mohd Mushtaq Chouhan, Medical Officer, CHC Ramgarh as I/C BMO Gandoh; Dr. Des Raj Chalgotra, Medical Officer, PHC Baddu Block Billawaras I/C DIO Poonch; Dr. Aruna Verma l/c DTO Jammu as JKMSCL; Dr. Meenakshi Kotwal, Awaiting orders of posting at DHS, Jammu as l/c DTO, Jammu; Dr. Neeraj Nagpal, l/c BMO Basohli as I/c Dy. CMO Udhampur; and Dr. Anuradha Kerni, Medical Officer Basohli has been posted as l/c BMO Basohli.

Meanwhile, 34 Medical Officers who are awaiting orders of adjustment at DHS, Jammu have been adjusted.

Dr. Gaurav Singh Manhas, Medical Officer has been posted at DH Ramban; Dr. Amer Hussain, Medical Officer at CHC Bani; Dr. Mohd Idrees, Medical Officer at CHC Mendhar; Dr. Jalpreet Kour, Medical Officer at CHC Mandi; Dr. Shivani Sharma, Medical Officer at CHC Sohanjana; Dr. Radhika Gupta, Medical Officer at DH Reasi; Dr. Neeru Rajput Medical Officer at DH Udhampur; Dr. Anuradha, Medical Officer at DH Kathua; Dr. Sujata Deonia, Medical Officer AH Ghagwal; Dr. Shazia Bashir Khatana, Medical Officer at CHC Sunderbani; Dr. Vandana, Medical Officer at CHC Chenani; Dr. Qumar-Un-Nisa, Consultant Anth. at AH Vijaypur; Dr. Muzzaffar Hussain Medical Officer at CHC KalaKote; Dr. Yassar Arafat Medical Officer at EH Banihal; Dr. Lalit Kumar [MS Surgery] Medical Officer at DH Reasi; Dr. Juhi Jamwal, Medical Officer at CHC Ramgarh; Dr. Sonali Sharma Medical officer at NTPHC Kirpind R.S Pura; Dr. Ashwani Kumar Consultant Paed at AH Ghagwal; Dr. Waseem Ahmed Sheikh Medical Officer at DH Rajouri; Dr. Sabbha Mir Medical Officer at DH Poonch; Dr. Hardeep Singh Medical Officer at AH Vijaypur; Dr. Rabiya Khanam Medical Officer at Govt. Medical College, Jammu on inter cadre deputation basis.

Dr. Saqib Zia Medical Officer has been posted at DH Rajouri; Dr. Anil Kumar Padha Medical Officer at DH Doda; Dr Mudsir Bashir Sheikh Medical Officer at DH Kishtwar; Dr. Fazia Hafiz Medical Officer at Police Hospital Jammu against vacant post of Jr.Grade Patho.; Dr. Manpreet Kour Medical Officer at DH Udhampur; Dr. Naresh Rana Medical Officer at CHC Nowshera; Dr. Abhishek Dogra Medical Officer at AH Chowki Choura; Dr. Seema Rani Medical Officer at AH Vijaypur; Dr. Vishali Manhas Medical Officer at CHC Khour; Dr. Pankaj Banotra Medical Officer at CHC Chenani; Dr. Mubashir Mashqoor Mir Medical Officer at EH Batote; and Dr. Ghanshyam Singh Medical Officer at DH Reasi.