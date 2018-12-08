92.7 BIG FM celebrates 12th Anniversary with #NoKhaliPet campaign

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: 92.7 BIG FM- the leading and much loved FM Station of Jammu has turned 12 here on Friday and it is making their birthday week special for its listeners and the city dwellers with ‘No Khali Pet’ Campaign for which they have joined hands with Robin Hood Army.

One of the biggest highlights of the event was distribution of more than 4,000 packets of food to around 1,500-2,000 poor and needy people from different villages of Gole Gujral with the support of Delhi Public School, Jammu. DPS students had brought freshly cooked home food which was collected by the team of BIG FM and Robin Hood Army and distributed at the said venue.

Also Big MJs Juhie, Rahul and Roohi Singh cut their anniversary cake with these children whose happiness and excitement could not be measured on any meter.

Big FM promises for ‘Suno Sunao Life banao’, what is a ‘Life Banao’ moment for a kid was evident from their Big Smiles after being a part of this celebration.

The sole motive of the campaign is to make sure that Jammuites do not waste food and whenever there is surplus food it should be donated to the needy. The aim is to make Jammu hunger-free by motivating people to donate food generously for the downtrodden.

Also present on the occasion were Cluster Programming Head J&K Vikrant Sharma, Station Head BIG FM Jammu Siddharth Mahajan, Area Sales Manager Bipen Sharma, Production Manager Nitish Sharma and IT Head Mukesh Sharma.

The campaign is also supported by one of the most prominent caterers of Jammu Sanjeev Caterers.