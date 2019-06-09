9 killed in Leh accident

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: Nine persons were killed in a road accident at Lamayuru in Leh District on Saturday.

According to report, nine passengers out of ten, hailing from Rajasthan were killed, when the truck they were travelling in, met with an accident near Lamayuru in Ladakh.

“The truck, bearing registration no JK13B-0171, plunged into a deep gorge killing nine people. All the deceased persons belonged to two families of labourers from Rajasthan”, a police official said.

“The truck was on its way to Leh from Srinagar and it reportedly rolled down the road near Lamayuru.

The driver and conductor of the truck were absconding,” the police official said, adding that the lone surviving passenger is under treatment at SDH Khaltse.

Police has registered a case under Sections 279, 338 and 304A of RPC at Police Station Khaltse.