8th Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra postponed

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To express solidarity with the families of the martyred CRPF personnel in terror attack in Lethpora area of District Pulwama, International Society for Krishna Consciences (ISKCON) has decided to postpone 8th Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra. According to the Manager ISKCON Temple Dream City Jammu Nitai Das, Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra, which was scheduled to be held on February 18 (Monday) has been postponed.

He informed that the decision was taken after consultation with the Navyogendra Swami Ji Maharaj, Spiritual Guru of ISKCON.

Nitai Das further stated that the main reason behind postponing the Yatra is to express solidarity with the CRPF personnel, who attained martyrdom in the terror attack in Lethpora area in District Pulwama on February 14.

“The next date of the Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra will be informed after consultation with the Navyogendra Swami Ji Maharaj, Spiritual Guru of ISKCON shortly”, Nitai Das stated.