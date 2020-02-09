8,945 cases disposed-off in National Lok Adalats held across J&K, Ladakh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A National Lok Adalat, first in the series of year 2020, was held in all the courts across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh regions including both wings of High Court on Saturday.

The National Lok Adalat was held under the overall supervision of Chief Justice High Court of J&K, Justice Gita Mittal who is also Patron-in-Chief J&K State Legal Services Authority (JKSLSA) and under the guidance of Justice Rajesh Bindal, Judge High Court of J&K and Executive Chairman JKSLA.

Held under the aegis of National Legal Services Authority, Member Secretary Legal Services Authority said, 13,554 cases were taken up by 124 Benches constituted for the day-long Lok Adalat in various courts across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

During the proceedings, 8945 cases were disposed-off and an amount of Rs. 14,87,81,403 was awarded as compensation /settlement amount in civil, criminal, labour disputes, electricity and water bill cases, land acquisition, family matters, cheque dishonour and bank recovery cases.