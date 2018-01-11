8,935 enquiries pending with DVOs: SVC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir State Vigilance Commission (SVC) said 8,935 enquiries are pending with vigilance officers of different government departments for nine years.

According to the fourth annual report of J&K State Vigilance Commission tabled in the Legislative Council by PWD Minister Naeem Akhter on behalf of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, the highest number of 2,163 cases are pending for disposal with the department Vigilance Officers (DVOs) of revenue and relief department.

It is followed by 117 such enquiries with education department, 823 with rural development, 517 with police, 431 with social welfare, 394 with health, 392 with public health engineering, 733 with forest, 310 with municipality and 209 with private persons, among others.

The report said statements of complaints and, enquiries and complaints referred to various departments from time to time by the State Vigilance Organisation presented at dismal picture as hardly any complaint was found disposed off by any department.

It was accordingly felt expedient to review the pendency on this count with various departments, the SVC report said, adding after the review, over 1,500 cases were disposed off after action.