89 Bn BSF organises inter-company level athletics meet

AKHNOOR: 89 BSF Battalion Akhnoor organised inter-company level athletics meet, here on Monday.

In the meet, jawans of company participated in a large number.

Battalion Commandant Sandeep Khatri was the chief guest in the closing ceremony who distributed medals and appreciation letters to jawans who participated in the meet.

Company D emerged winner while Company F was on second place. The Chief Guest gave away trophies and cash prizes among the winner and runner-up teams.

Speaking on the occasion, Sandeep Khatri congratulated the winners and runner-up teams.

He motivated jawans to be stay alert on the borders and always give unforgettable answer to enemies.

Others present were V.P Singh, Bhupendir, Vikas, Ashish Narender Trehan, Atul Gehlot, Venu Gopinath, Virender Choudhary and Abhishek Sharma.