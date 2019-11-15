86,000 Elementary Teachers to be trained in J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: National Initiative for School Heads’ and Teachers’ Holistic Advancement (NISHTHA) was on Thursday launched in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with its formal inauguration by Commissioner Secretary, School Education Department, Sarita Chauhan.

The event was attended by around 300 teachers, Key Resource Persons (KRPs) and Chief Education Officers, DIET Principals and Educational Administrators.

Addressing on the gathering, Sarita apprised the participants of the broad contours of NISHTHA which is a National Mission aimed at improving learning outcomes at Elementary level through integrated Teacher Trainings. “NISHTHA is a pioneer scheme being launched across the country, with a total of 86000 Elementary teachers of Government Schools being trained in J&K under the programme”, she added.

She deliberated that focus of School Education Department in coming months will be to ensure 100 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio and Gross Access Ratio. She directed the officers for close monitoring of 5-day Trainings, scheduled to be conducted from 14th to 18th November, 2019 at the Jammu University Campus.

Director NCERT, Prof. H. K. Sanapati, elaborating on the significance of the programme, revealed that this Mission aims to build the capacities of 42 lakh participants covering all teachers and Heads of Schools at elementary level in all Government Schools across the country, faculty members of SIEs/SCERTs, DIETs etc.

National Coordinator NISHTA, Prof. Ranjana Arora, gave a holistic view of the programme and gave the details of curriculum and the pedagogical tools to be taught to teachers through SRPLs and KRPs.

About 267 KRPs attended the Training session today conducted by National Resource Group NCERT.

The experts in technical sessions were Dr. C. V. Shimtay, Prof. Ayushman Goswami, Prof. Padama Yadav, Prof. A. K. Rajput, Dr. Vardha, Prof. Usha Sharma, Dr. Sourav Mishra, Dr. Ashwani Kumar Garg and Dr. Ram Babu Pareek.

Meanwhile, SPD Samagra Shiksha, Dr. Arun Manhas, apprised that a total of 86680 teachers and Head Teachers will be trained under this programme in Jammu and Kashmir.

Among others present were Joint Director School Education J. K. Sudan, Coordinator J&K NCERT Prof. Ram Babu Pareek, Director School Education Jammu Anuradha Gupta, DSEK Younis Malik, Chairperson JKBOSE Prof. Veena Pandita and other dignitaries of School Education Department.