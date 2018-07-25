86 industrial units being setup in Bandipora

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

BANDIPORA: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Bandipora, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Tuesday convened a meeting of District Task Force Committee to review the progress under Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) in the district.

The meeting was informed that 86 different industrial units with a subsidy component of Rs. 2.15 crore are being established in Bandipora, Gurez and Sonawari constituencies during the current financial year which include 34 units under DIC, 36 units under KVIB, and 16 units under KVIC. Against target of 86 units, 184 applications have been forwarded to various financial institutions out of which 81 units stand sanctioned including 14 (DIC), 41 (KVIB) and 26 (KVIC) for which, a subsidy component of Rs. 1.23 crore has been disbursed in favour of 53 unit holders including 10 cases of DIC, 29 cases of KVIB and 14 cases of KVIC.

Reviewing the achievements of previous year, it was given out that 218 industrial units were setup which include 111 (KVIB), 67 (KVIC) and 40 (DIC) in the district. A subsidy component of 3.69 crore was sanctioned in favour of all 218 unit holders, of which Rs 2.74 crore disbursed among 177 beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC stressed upon the officers for covering maximum youth under PMEGP. He directed for holding ground level survey to know the interests of the youth so that industries sector become youth friendly. The DDC further said that industrial units should be established according to the interests of youth along with the feasibility of local areas.

Calling upon the youth, the DDC asked them to come forward with innovative ideas for developing industrial sector in the district.

He urged them to avail benefits of various schemes to establish income generating units including computer/ electronic stores, carpet weaving, shawl embroidery, cutting and tailoring, shuttering/ mixing, repair/ servicing, hollow blocks etc.

Among others, Officers of DIC, KVIB and KVIC were present in the meeting.