85,000 LPG refills home-delivered in 3 weeks in Srinagar

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: In last three weeks, 85 thousand LPG refills have been distributed through home-deliveries to consumers in Srinagar.

The number includes 60 thousand refills distributed in the last two weeks of August 2019 and 25 thousand distributed in the first week of the current month of September.

This was informed in a meeting convened here on Monday by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary to review the updated status of food grains and fuel distributions made to consumers.

The meeting was informed that distribution of LPG is being made in all areas across the district with all 19 agencies reaching out to consumers in their concerned areas. Giving details of distribution of food grains it was informed that since September 1 around 50 thousand quintals of rice has been distributed among consumers in the district adding that in the last three weeks the aggregate rice distribution made in the district adds up to around 1.2 lakh quintals.

The stepping up of distribution of essential supplies follows DC’s strict instructions to the FCSCA and concerned distributors to home-deliver LPG refills to consumers and ensure other goods are available at designated stores across the district for the convenience of the public.

It was further informed that stocks of essential supplies including food grains and fuel available in the Valley as on date are enough for one full month.

ADC Srinagar Kuldeep Krishan Sidha and officers from concerned department attended the meeting.