850 Kgs of Lahan destroyed

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Excise Department on Monday destroyed 850 Kgs of Lahan during different raids carried out against illicit liquor in Excise Range Kathua.

On the directions of the Excise Commissioner Talat Parvez Rohella and supervision of Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive), Jammu Syed Muried Hussain Shah, the Excise Team Kathua led by ETO Savita Chouhan and Inspector Excise Arun Kumar along with Sanjeev Kumar and Excise Guards Rajinder Singh, Aqeel Ahmad and Mohd Sharief raided the upper and lower Sakta Chak and Mahi Chak areas of Kathua district to arrest the menace of illicit distillation of liquor.

In the process more than 850 Kgs of Lahan raw material of illicit liquor was recovered by the raiding team from State land and later destroyed on spot.