84th birthday of Dalai Lama celebrated with fervour

LEH: 84th birth anniversary of Dalai Lama was celebrated here on Saturday at Jivetsal Choglamsar with great enthusiasm and fervour.

Ladakh Buddhist Association Leh and Sonamling Tibetan Settlement Ladakh jointly organised the function, during which Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC Leh, Gyal P Wangyal was the Chief Guest. The event began with lighting of holy lamp followed by recitation of National Anthem and cake cutting ceremony by Chief Guest, dignitaries and audience.

The speakers, in one voice, recalled unparalleled contributions of Dalai Lama in promoting universal peace, brotherhood and harmony saying that Dalai Lama’s deeds and commitments have been of infinite benefit to all sentient beings and his kindness and compassion can never be repaid. On behalf of the people of Ladakh, the CEC LAHDC, Leh, Gyal P Wangyal extended warm wishes to Dalai Lama on attaining 84 years and wished him a healthy and longer life.

Gyal termed Dalai Lama as a source of happiness, peace and harmony for all living beings and said that it would be a true mark of respect to Dalai Lama, if we follow his path and teachings. He further hoped that Dalai Lama would pay a visit to Ladakh soon for blessing the people.

Others present on the occasion included Thuksras Rinpochey, Staklung Matrul Rinpochey, Executive Councilor (EC) Mumtaz Hussain, EC Phuntsog Stanzin, EC Konchok Stanzin, Divisional Commissioner Ladakh, Saugat Biswas; Health Minister of Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), Choekyong Wangchuk; MP CTA, Tondup Tashi; CRO Tsetan Wangchok, President Local Assembly (Tibetan), Tondup Tsering; President Ladakh Gonpa Association, Shadup Chamba; President Anjuman Immamia, Ashraf Ali; President, Anjuman Moin-ul-Islam, Dr Abdul Qayum; Councilors of LAHDC, heads of religious, social and political organisations, executive members of LBA, its women and youth wing besides a number of Ladakhis and Tibetans.

Earlier, the President, Ladakh Buddhist Association, P T Kunzang, welcoming the guests and audience, greeted Dalai Lama on his 84th birthday and hoped that under the auspicious guardianship and blessings of Dalai Lama, peace and harmony will prevail in the world. President, LBA Youth, Konchok Stak delivered formal vote of thanks.