843 pilgrims pay obeisance at Holy Cave

SRINAGAR: On the 51st day of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, 843 Yatris paid obeisance at the Holy Cave. Till date 2,81,227 Yatris had Darshan of the Shivling at the Holy Cave.
