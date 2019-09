82 Masters promoted as Lecturers

State Times News

JAMMU: Director School Education Jammu (DSEJ) on Sunday transferred 82 Masters after promoting them as Lecturers in the disciplines of Economics, Botany, Physics and English.

According to the DSEJ order, in the discipline of Economics, Arshad Hussain, GMS Billain, Manjakote, Rajouri has been posted at HSS Kakora; Mohd Yusuf Bhat, GHSS Budhan, Reasi at HSS Budhan; Abdul Wasad, MS Gohalad, Poonch at HSS Harni, Poonch; Mohd Aslam, GHS Saroola, Rajouri at HSS Panjgrain, Rajouri; Mushtaq Ahmed, GHSS Jamlan, Reasi, at HSS Shajroo, Reasi; Mohd Younis, GHS Sanghlote, Poonch at HSS Bufliaz, Poonch; Talib Hussain, GHSS Lathoong, Poonch at HSS Hari, Poonch; and Kulbir Singh, BMS Musa Chak, Jammu at HSS Treva, Jammu.

In the discipline of Botany, Anil Kumar, GUPS Pounda Doda has been posted at HSS Drudhu; Tanvir Ahmed, Govt. HS Kilhotran, Doda at HSS Kilhotran; Raj Kumar, GLHS Shrerna, Doda at HSS Shiva; Irshad Ahmed Ganai, UPS Haliyan Bhaderwah, Doda at HSS Berrarru; Arshad Parvaiz Vachku, GHSS Satringal, Doda at HSS Jodhpur; Gita Raina, GGMS Kharote at HSS Kharote; Nisar Ahmed, GHS Kanthal Zone Bani, Kathua at HSS Bhoond; Gulshan Kumar, HSS Dullangal, Kathua at HSS Roulka; Mohd Aashraf, Govt. HS Chandel, Kathua at HSS Hutt; Sandeep Khajuria, GHS Sukrala Devi, Kathua at HSS Parnala; Bodhi Ram, HS Ghodal, Mahanpur, Kathua at HSS Baggan; Yashpal Singh, MS Karroh, Kathua at HSS Sunwan; Payar Singh, UPS Majra Zone, Billawar at HSS Durang; Suresh Kumar Gupta, HS Logate, Kathua at HSS Kootah; Anurag Koushal, GMS Basohli, Kathua at HSS Sananghat; Jia Lal, HSS Kanthal, Kathua at HSS Tapper; Kuldeep Singh, HS Draman, Kathua at HSS Marapati; Ravinderjeet Kour, HSS Kathua at HSS Chhan Rorian; Rama Gupta, GHS Kathil Domar, Udhampur at HSS Chak Rakwalan; Sudesh Kumar Bala, HSS Basantgarh, Udhampur at HSS Rasli Gadheran; Balbir Singh, HSS Moungri, Udhampur at HSS Moungri; Vijay Singh Dhown, GMS Koyee, Udhampur at HSS Latti; Mulkh Raj, HS Joffer Kalwanta, Udhampur at HSS Marta; Tirath Singh, HS Nagrota Pangrian, Jammu at HSS Chanunta.

In the discipline of Physics, Sudesh Kumar, HS Thellala, Doda has been posted at HSS Shiva; Dushyant Kumar, GHS Sarsi, Doda at HSS Trown; Javed Iqbal, GMS Sartingal, Doda at HSS Drudhu; Pardeep Kumar, GHSS Bharath, Doda at HSS Khalleni; Roshan Lal, HSS Assar, Doda at HSS Assar; Bal Krishan, GHSS Jatheli, Doda at HSS Jatheli; Ranjeet Singh, MS Thanda Kalai, Poonch at HSS Jhullas; Ravinder Sharma, HSS Sanasar, Ramban at HSS Batote; Rajesh Kumar, HSS Nagseni, Kishtwar at HSS Dool; Chaman Lal, HSS Soulki, Rajouri at HSS Dhangri; Lalit Kumar, MS Badhota, Udhampur at HSS Pancheri; Sanjay Kumar, GMS Bharakh, Reasi at HSS Kotli Bhagga; Razwan Javid, DRG, Reasi at HSS Budhan; Rajesh Kumar, HSS Lamberi, Rajouri at HSS Qila Dharal; Bindoo Mengi, HSS Sunderbani, Rajouri at HSS Laiter; Raj Kumar, HSS Loran, Poonch at HSS Mandi; Harcharan Singh, GHS Karmara, Poonch at HSS Lathoong; Jugal Kishore, HSS Bharakh, Reasi at HSS Ransoo; Nitu Bhagat, HS Sumah, Jammu at HSS Chowki Choura; Vinay Kumar, HSS Chakrabati, Doda at HSS Chakrabati; and Sudesh Matto, HSS Trigam, Doda at HSS Palmar.

In the discipline of English, Sarotma Sharma, GHS Pochal, Kishtwar has been posted at HSS Trigam; Seema Suri, HS Jawahar Nagar, Rajouri at HSS Dalohri, Rajouri; Ramni Magotra, GGHS Chenani, Udhampur at HSS Chiryai; Nazir Hussain, GHS Dara Dulliyan, Poonch at HSS Ghani; Mohd Maroof, HS Hari Budha, Poonch at HSS Fatehpur; Hans Raj, GPS Koti, Kathua at HSS Dullangal; Mushtaq Ahmed, GHSS Siendara, Poonch at HSS Arai; Suman Gupta, GHS Nomain Katra, Reasi at HSS Agharjitto; Mohd Khalid, MS Draba, Poonch at HSS Chandimarh; Khushi Ram, GMSS Billawar, Kathua at HSS Durang; Meena Kumari, GHS Kalai, Poonch at HSS Hari, Poonch; Balwan Singh, GHS Jandroe, Udhampur at HSS Rang; Mohd Sadiq Malik, GHS Manjikote, Reasi at HSS Balmatkote; Mohd Akbar, GHSS Mahore, Reasi at HSS Shajroo; Phoola Sharma, GHSS Phillar, Kishtwar at HSS Dool; Tarlok Singh, MS Seri, Ramban at HSS Dandrath; Mushtaq Hussain, HS Doongi, Rajouri, Rajouri at HSS Androoth; Maqsood Ahmed, GHSS Mankote, Poonch at HSS Salwah; Mohd Shakeel, BMS Kurshad, Rajouri at HSS Khawas, Rajouri; Mohd. Nawaz, MS Khanyal Kote, Rajouri at HSS Dodasan Bala; Lalita Kumari, GMS Sora Nabni, Poonch at HSS Jhullas, Poonch; Satwinder Singh, GMS Nadka, Rajouri at Boys HSS Nowshera; Rizwan Hasmi, GHSS Ghat, Doda at HSS Ghat; Lekh Raj, Boys HS Purani Poonch at HHS Seri Khawaja; Mohd Yossuf Wani, HS Bathoie, Reasi at HSS Mahore; Satish Kumar Sen, GMS Noos, Kishtwar at HSS Nagseni; Bachan Singh Kotwal, HS Jagota Thathri, Doda at HSS Chiralla; Sharda Devi, GHS Batote, Ramban at HSS Batote; and Mohd Shafi, HS Dharewri, Doda at HSS Gandoh.