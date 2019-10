82 AEs promoted, 157 AEEs transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Government on Friday assigned temporary charge of the post of Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) to 82 I/c Assistant Engineers (AEs) in PHE/I&FC Department in their own pay and grade, and transferred 157 AEEs.

The temporary charge of the post of AEE has been assigned in favour of Shabir Masood, Javaid Ahmad Dar, Rahul Kotwal, Nidhi Mahajan, Mohammad Amin Mir, Rohit Wadera, Nusrat Habib Malik, Nasir Ahmad Wani, Farooq Ahmad Ganai, Peerzada Ifran Muzamil, Suresh Kumar, Saqib Ahmad Qazi, Rajesh Singh, Younis Hamid Kirmani, Rashida Yousuf, Rohit Padha, Sanjay Gupta, Malik Basharat Alam, Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday, Vishal Pandita, Mahesh Sharma, Gulzar Ahmad Kumar, Hakim Zahoor Ahmad, Vinod Mehra, Aejaz Ahmad Malik, Mohammed Sadiq, Ch. Sajad Ahmad, Sadiq Hussain Bhatti, Anwar Hussain, Nasir Hussain Para, Ashiq Hussain, Gowhar Hussain Ganai, Baldev Raj, Iqbal Hussain Akhoon, Shafkat Hussain, Vinod Raina, Mohammad Abdullah, Sumeet Kumar, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Pervez Ahmed, Zulafkar Ali, Sunil Thapa, Nazir Ahmed Mir, Javed Ahmed, Ashok Kumar Abrol, Balwan Singh, Firdous Rashid Khan, Ram Parsad Gupta, Ashiq Hussain Shahkak, Ashok Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Gharu Ram Changotra, Anil Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, Rajeeve Ogra, Sunil Kumar, Syed Abdul Rashid Bukhari, Bashir Ahmad Sofi, Mohammed Iqbal Janwari, Anil Wanchoo, Varinder Kumar, Ab. Rashid Bhat, Ghulam Hassan Itoo, Shiban Krishan Koul, Ab. Aziz Rather, Irshad Ahmed Shagoo, Khalid Nazir Nagshbandi, Bharat Bushan Sharma, Gh. Hassan Dar, Shabir Ahmad Janwari, Gh. Hassan Ganai, Mohammed Ayoub Naikoo, Gulal Ahmad, Syed Mohd Shafi Bukhari, Gh. Hassan Bhat, Abdul Majid Dar, Ab. Hamid Sahaf, Kamal Kishor Arora, Parshotam Shah, Imtiyaz Ahmed Kango and Shabir Hussain.

Consequent upon the aforesaid assignments, Ashok Kumar Abrol, I/c AE, FC SD Udhampur has been posted as I/c AEE, TO to XEn, PHE Division Reasi; Balwan Singh, I/c AE, PHE, Jammu as I/c AEE, Irrigation Division Kathua; H Rashid Khan, I/c AE, UEED as I/C AEE, Irrigation Division Sumbal, Flood Control Sub-Division Hajan; Ram Parsad Gupta, I/c AE, Hyd, Circle Kathua as I/c AEE Shahpur, Kandi, Ranjit Sagar Dam; Ashiq Hussain Shahkak, I/c AE, PHE, Division Sopore as I/C AEE Irrigation Division Sumbal, SD, Hajan; Ashok Kumar, I/c AE, Hyd. Circle Kathua as I/c AEE, Rural Development Department; Vijay Kumar, I/c AE, PHE, SD Bari Brahmana as I/c AEE, Irrigation Division Kathua, SD Bani; Gharu Ram Changotra, I/c AE/ RTIC, Jammu as I/c AEE, RTIC, Jammu RCC Uppar Division Kathua; Anil Kumar, I/c AE, PHE, Rural Jammu as I/c AEE and will report to Chief Engineer, PHE Jammu till further orders.

Pawan Kumar, I/c AE, PHE Direction Office Jammu has been posted as I/c AEE, PHE Division P0onch, Sub-Division Poonch; Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, I/c AE, ERA, Kashmir as I/c AEE, Irrigation Division Sumba, SD Sumbal; Rajeev Ogra, I/c AE, PHE, City Division-IInd, Jammu as I/c AEE, PHE Division Reasi SD, Katra; Sunil Kumar, I/c AE, PHE Rural Jammu as I/c AEE, TO to XEN, I&FC Bhadarwah; Syed Abdul Rashid Bukhari, I/c AE, PHE Sopore as I/c AEE, I&FC Division Sopore, Irrigation Sub-Division; Bashir Ahmad Sofi, I/c AE, Urban Local Bodies as I/c AEE, TO to XEn, PHE Division Awantipora; Mohammad Iqbal Janwari, I/c AE, ICD Pampore as I/c AEE, Irrigation Division Pulwama, SD Padgampora; Anil Wanchoo, I/c AE, RTIC, Jammu as I/c AEE Irrigation Division Ompora, Sub-Division, Khansahib; Varinder Kumar, I/c AE, RDD (Maira Mandran) as I/c AEE, I&FC Nowshera, Irrigation Sub-Division-1st Nowshera; Ab Rashi Bhat, I/c AE, Irrigation Division Pulwama as I/c AEE, TO to XEn, PHE Division Shopian; Ghulam Hassan Itoo, I/c AE, PHE Special Division Kulgam, SD, DH Pora as I/c AEE and will report to the office of SE, Hydraulic Circle Anantnag.

Shiban Krishan Koul, I/c AE, RTIC, Jammu has been posted as I/c AEE, Irrigation Division Poonch, Sub-Division Surankote; Ab. Aziz Rather, I/c AE, FSL Narbal as I/c AEE and will report to Chief Engineer, I&FC Kashmir till further orders.

Irshad Ahmed Shagoo, I/c AE, I&FC Sopore has been posted as I/c AEE, TO to XEn Irrigation Division Handwara; Kahalid Nazir Naqshbandi, I/c AE, ISD Gandarbal as I/c AEE, TO to XEn, I&FC Division Ganderbal; Bharat Bushan Sharma, I/c AE, PHE Akhnoor as I/c AEE, Rural Development Department; Gh. Hassan Dar, I/c AE, FC Kakapora as I/c AEE and will report to Chief Engineer, I&FC Kashmir till further orders.

Shabir Ahmad Janwari, I/c AE, Water Works Division Srinagar has been posted as I/c AEE I&FC Division Srinagar, SD, Eidgah; Gh. Hassan Ganai, I/c AE, Rural Development Department, Anantnag as I/c AEE, Irrigation Division Srinagar, SD, Bijbhera; Mohammed Ayoub Naikoo, I/c AE, Irrigation Division Anantnag as I/c AEE, Irrigation Division Shopian, SD, Zainapora; Gulam Ahmad, I/c AE, PHE Division Bijbahara as I/c AEE and will report to Chief Engineer, PHE Kashmir till further orders.

Syed Mohd Shafi Bukhari, I/c AE, PHE Division Handwara has been posted as I/c AEE, PHE Division Handwara, SD, Handwara; Gh Hassan Bhat, I/c AE, Irrigation Division Sonawari as I/c AEE, I&FC Division Baramulla, SD, Tragpora; Abdul Majid Dar, I/c AE, PHE Division Baramulla as I/c AEE, PHE Division Kupwara, SD Sogam; Ab. Hamir Sahaf, I/c AE, FSL Division Narbal as I/c AEE, I&FC Division Sopore, SD, Sangrama; Kamal Kishor Arora, I/c AE, PHE, City Division Jammu as I/c AEE and his services are placed at the disposal of H&UDD for further posting.

Parshotam Shah, I/c AE, Hydraulic Division Ramban has been posted as I/c AEE and his services are placed at the Disposal of Rural Development Department for further posting; Imtiyaz Ahmed Kangoo, I/c AE, Irrigation Division Baramulla has been posted as I/c AEE, TO to SE, Hydraulic Circle Baramulla; Shabir Hussain, I/c AE, PHE Division Sopore as I/c AEE and his services are placed at the disposal of H&UDD for further posting in LAWDA.

Shabir Masood, I/c AE, PHE Division Kupwara has been posted as I/c AEE, TO to XEn, PHE Division Kupwara; Javaid Ahmad Dar, I/c AE, Irrigation Division Kulgam as I/c AEE, TO to XEn, Irrigation Division Kulgam; Rahul Kotwal, I/c AE, FC Division Jammu as I/c AEE, TO to SE, Hydraulic Circle Doda; Nidhi Mahajan, I/c AE, PHE Division Kathua as I/c AEE RTIC, Jammu RCC Upper Sub-Division-III Kathua; Mohammad Amid Mir, I/c AE, I&FC Division Handwara as I/c AEE, Flood Control Division Handwara, SD, Handwara; Rohit Wadera, I/c AE, PHE Division Akhnoor as I/c AEE, Irrigation Division Nowshera, SD, Nowshera; Nusrat Habib Malik, I/c AE, PHE Master Plan Division Srinagar as I/c AEE, TO to Xen, FCD Srinagar; Nasir Ahmad Wani, I/c AE, Hydraulic Division Uri as I/c AEE, Hydraulic Division Uri, PHE Sub-Division Uri; Farooq Ahmad Ganai, I/c AE, I&FC Division Srinagar as I/c AEE, FSC Division Narbul, Sharifabad Sub-Division; Peerzada Irfan Muzamil, I/c AE, I&FC Division Ganderbal as I/c AEE, PHE Division Budgam, SD, Beerwah; Suresh Kumar, I/c AE, PHE Division Rajouri as I/c AEE, Irrigation Division Rajouri, Investigation Sub-Division Rajouri; Saqub Ahmad Qazi, I/c AE, Hydraulic Division Kishtwar as I/c AEE, CVPPL; Rajesh Singh, I/c AE, Hydraulic Division Ramban as I/c AEE, PHE Sub-Division, HQ, Kishtwar; Younis Hamid Kirmani, I/c AE, I&FC Division Srinagar as I/c AEE, Data Collection Sub-Division Srinagar of I&FC Division Srinagar; Rashida Yousuf, I/c AE, PHE, MPD Srinagar as I/c AEE and her services are palced at the disposal of H&UDD for further posting in LAWDA.

Rohit Padha, I/c AE, Irrigation Division, Reasi has been posted as I/c AEE, TO to XEn PHE Division Akhnoor; Sanjay Gupta, I/c AE, FC Division, Jammu as I/c AEE, RTIC Jammu, Tawi Canal Const. Division, Raya Jammu; Malik Basharat Alam, I/c AE, Irrigation Const. Division Pampore as I/c AEE, ICD Pampore, SD, Marvel; Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday, I/c AE, Hydraulic Circle Budgam as I/c AEE Irrigation Division Budgam, SD Beerwah; Vishal Pandita, I/c AE, Irrigation Division, Akhnoor as I/c AEE, Irrigation Division Bhaderwah, SD Thatri.

Mahesh Sharma, I/c AE, PHE Division Udhampur has been I/c AEE, Irrigation Division Udhampur, Sub-Division Udhampur; Gulzar Ahmad Kumar, I/c AE, PHE Division Awantipora as I/c AEE, TO to XEn, FCD Kakpora ; Hakim Zahoor Ahmad, I/c AE, PHE Division Bijbehara as I/c AEE, Irrigation Division Tral, Sub-Division, Tral-I; Vinod Mehra, I/c AE, Irrig. Div. Dharmari as I/c AEE, Irrigation Division Dharmari, SD, Mahore; Aijaz Ahmad Malik, I/c AE, Irrigation, Division Kulgam as I/c AEE, Flood Control Division, Anantnag, SD, Kulgam; Mohammed Sadiq, I/c AE, Hyd. Circle Kargil as I/c AEE, PHE Division Leh; Ch. Sajad Ahmad, I/c AE, REW Poonch as I/c AEE, Irrigation Division Poonch, Invest. Sub-Division; Sadiq Hussain Bhatti, I/c AE, Irrigation Division 1st Jammu as I/c AEE, PHE Division Nowshera, SD, Kalakote; Anwar Hussain, I/c AE, PWD Circle Leh and his services are placed at the disposal of Chief Engineer, PHE/I&FC Ladakh for further posting.

Nasir Hussain Para, I/c AE, Irrigation Division Ompora has been posted as I/c AEE, PHE Division Budgam, Sub-Division Khansahib; Ashiq Hussain, I/c AE, PHE Division Doda as I/c AEE, Hydraulic Division Kishtwar, PHE Sub-Division Padder; Gowhar Hussain Ganai, I/c AE, PHE Division Qazigund as I/c AEE, Irrigation Division, Kulgam, SD, Qazigund; Baldev Raj, I/c AE, SE, PHE Urban Mech. Jammu as I/c AEE, RTIC Jammu, RCC Lower Sub-Division Chadwal; Iqbal Hussain Akhoon, I/c AE, Hydraulic Kargil services to be placed at the disposal of Chief Engineer, Water Resources Department for further posting.

Shafkat Hussain, I/c AE, Hydraulic Division Kishtwar has been posted as I/c AEE, Hydraulic Division Kishtwar, PHE Sub-Division Thatri; Vinod Raina, I/c AE, I&FC Division Nowshera as I/c AEE, TO to XEn, Irrigation and Flood Control Division, Nowshera; Mohammad Abdullah, I/c AE, Hydraulic Circle, Kargil as I/c AEE and his services are placed at the disposal of Chief Engineer, PHE/I&FC Ladakh for further posting.

Sumeet Kumar, I/c AE, PHE Division Rajouri has been posted as as I/c AEE, PHE Division Rajouri, SD, HQ; Zahoor Ahmad Mir, I/c AE, Spl. Sub Division Tangdar as I/c AEE, PHE Special Sub-Division Trangdar, SD, Tangdar; Pervez Ahmed, I/c AE, Hydraulic Division Ramban as I/c AEE, Hydraulic Division Ramban, Sub-Division Banihal; Zulfikar Ali, I/C AE, PHE Div. Rajouri as I/c AEE, TO to XEn, PHE Division Rajouri; Sunil Thapa, I/c AE, PHE Division Samba as I/c AEE, Shahpur Kandi, Ranjit Sagar Dam; Nazir Ahmed, I/c AE,PDC (Hydraulic Project Karnah) as I/c AEE, PHE Division Kupwara, Sub-Division Kralpora ; Javed Ahmed, I/c AE, Irrigation Division Ompora as I/c AEE, Irrigation Sub-Division Bandtpora; Najuib Ahmed, I/c AEE, I&FC Division Srinagar as I/c AEE, FC Sub Division Pulwama of Flood Control Division Kakapora; Rajnesh Kohli, under orders of posting as TO to XEn Reasi as I/c AEE, PHE Sub-Division Dhonthly; Adarsh Kumar Kalsotra, I/c AEE, Canal Sub-Division Akhnoor, Pargwal Jammu as I/c AEE, PHE City Division-II, SD, Gandi Nagar; Mifta Alam, I/c AEE, SWRRA as I/c AEE, DIQC, Jammu; Rajeev Gupta, I/c AEE, DIQC, Jammu as I/c AEE, SWRRA; Bilal Ahmad Malik, I/c AEE, Irrigation Division, Kulgam, SD, Qazigund as I/c AEE and his services are placed at the disposal of H&UDD for further posting in LAWDA.

Tariq Ahmad Sofi, I/c AEE, LAWDA has been posted as I/c AEE, I&FC Division Ganderbal, SD, Ganderbal; Aijaz Ahmad Batloo, I/c AEE, Srinagar Municipal Corporation as I/c AEE, TO to Executive Engineer, PHE Division Qazigund; Shamem Ahmad, I/c AEE,UEED as I/c AEE, Floods Spill Channel Division, Narbal, SD, Chadoora; Naqia Nazir, I/c AEE, LAWDA as I/c AEE, DIQC, Kashmir; Mehboob Ali Wazir, I/c AEE, PHE Division Leh as I/c AEE and his services are placed at the disposal of H&UDD for further posting.

Parvaiz Ahmad Khanday, I/c AEE, TO to XEn, PHE Division Budgam has been posted as I/c AEE, TO to XEn, PHE Division Chadoora; Maryam Bukhari, I/c AEE, TO to XEn, PHE Division Chadoora as I/c AEE, TO to XEn, PHE Division Budgam; Arshad Hussain Qadri, I/c AEE, TO to XEn, I&FC Division Ganderbal as I/c AEE, ICD Pampore, Floods (P&D) SD, Sopore; Nasib Chand, I/c AEE, JKSPDC as I/c AEE, Irrigation Division-II Jammu, SD, Bishnah; Ashutosh Kapil, I/c AEE, Hydraulic Division Kishtwar, PHE Sub-Division Thatri as I/c AEE, Hydraulic Division Udhampur; Ghulam Mustafa Mir, I/c AEE, PHE Division Rajouri, SD, HQ as I/c AEE, CVPPL; Mehraj-Ud-Din Rather, I/c AEE, TO to XEn, FCD Kakpora, I/c AEE, Irrigation Division Ompora, SD, Pakherpora; Irfan Ahmad Dar, I/c AEE, Irrigation Division Ompora, SD, Pakherpora, as I/c AEE, FS Division Narbal, Sub-Division Singhpora; Waris Ahmad Sheikh, I/c AEE, JKSPDC as I/c AEE, I&FC Division Kupwara, SD, Kupwara; Sanjay Chopra, I/c AEE, PHE City Division-II, SD, Gandhi Nagar, as I/c AEE, Tawi Canal Const. Division Jammu; Avinash Kumar, I/c AEE, Tawi Canal Const. Division Jammu as I/c AEE, Canal Sub-Division Akhnoor, Pargwal, Jammu; Ajeet Kumar, I/c AEE, awaiting orders of posting in the office of Chief Engineer, PHE Jammu as I/c AEE, TO to XEn, Tawi Canal Const. Division Jammu; Satish Koul, I/c AEE, TO to XEn, Tawi Canal Const. Division Jammu as I/c AEE, TO to XEn, KU Samba; G.R Dafara, I/c AEE, Irrigation Division Kathua as I/c AEE, Irrigation Division-I Jammu, SD, Mishriwala;Shiv Das Dev Singh, I/c AEE, Irrigation Division-I Jammu, SD, Mishriwala as I/c AEE, Irrigation Division Akhnoor, Invest. Sub-Division; Shakeel-UI Rehman, I/c AEE, PHE Division Shopian, SD, Shopian as I/c AEE, Water Supply Master Plan Division Phase-II of Water Works Division Srinagar ; Asif Aii Masoodi, I/c AEE, JKSPDC as I/c AEE, I&FC Division Srinagar, SD, Harwan; Athesham-U-Din, I/c AEE, JKSPDC as I/c AEE, TO to XEn, Water Supply Master Plan Division Srinagar ; Arshad Hussam Kachroo, I/c AEE, JKSPDC as I/c AEE, PHE Division BaramuIIa, SD, BaramuIIa; Javaid Ahmad Matta, I/c AEE, Hydraulic Division Bandlpora as I/c AEE and his services are placed at the disposal of H&UDD for further posting.

Muneer Ahmad Shah, I/c AEE, JKSPDC has beewn posted as I/c AEE, PHE Division Handwara, SD, Ramhal;

Arshid Hussain, I/c AEE, JKSPDC as I/C AEE and his services are placed at the disposal of HMJDD for further posting.

Sanjeev Gupta, I/c AEE, FCD Samba has been posted as I/c AEE, PHE Division Udhampur, Sub Division Ramnagar; Rocky Mahajan, I/c AEE, PHE Division Udhampur, Sub-Division Ramnaqar as I/c AEE, PHE Sub-Division Vijaypur; Sunil Sharma, I/c AEE, PHE Division Samba, Sub-Division Vijaypur as I/c AEE, FCD Samba; Javaid Ahmad Karpal, I/c AEE, WSMP Division Srinagar, SD-II, as I/c AEE, Irrigation Division Budgam, Sub-Division Chadoora; Mueed Rasool, I/c AEE, Water Works Division Srinagar, City Sub-Division as I/c AEE, PHE Division Shopian, SD, Shopian; Zubair Naqash, I/c AEE, PHE Division Budgam, Sub-Division Khansahib as I/c AEE, Water Works Division Srinagar, City Sub-Division; Ashfaq Ahmad Mir, I/c AEE, Water Works Division Srinagar, Sub-Division NWR as I/c AEE, Sub-Division Pattan of PHE Division Baramulla; Javaid Ahmad Sofi, I/c AEE, on deputation to Anti Corruption Bureau as I/c AEE, Water Works Division Srinagar, Sub-Division NWR; Nawaz Ahmad Bhat, I/c AEE, Water Works Division Srinagar, Doodh Ganga Sub-Division as I/c AEE, PHE Division Awantipora, Sub-Division Pampore; Peerzada Shayiq Ahmad, I/c AEE, TO to XEn, FCD Srinagar I/c AEE, Water Works Division Srinagar, Doodh Ganga Sub-Division; Munir Ahmad Kapra, I/c AEE, PHE Division Chadoora, SD, Chadoora as I/c AEE, PHE Division Sopore, SD, Sumbal; Firdous Ahmad Bhat, I/c AEE, PHE Division Qazigund, Sub-Division Doom as I/c AEE, PHE Division Kulgam, SD, DH Pora; Mohd. Tayub Sheikh, I/c AEE, PHE Division Baramulla, SD, Pattan as I/c AEE, PHE Division Kupwara, SD, Kupwara; Irshad Majeed, I/c AEE, PHE Division Bandipora, Irrigation Sub-Division as I/c AEE, DIQC, Kashmir; Bashir Ahmad Wani, I/c AEE, DIQC, Kashmir as I/c AEE, PHE Division Chadoora, SD, Chadoora; Zahoor Posh, I/c AEE, DIQC, Kashmir as I/c AEE, Anti Corruption Bureau; Muneer Ahmad Kantroo, I/c AEE, PHE Division Sopore, SD, Sumbal as I/c AEE and his services are placed at the disposal of H&UDD.

Muzamil Rafiqui, I/c AEE, attached with Development Commissioner Works has been posted as I/c AEE, DIQC, Kashmir; Tarlq Ahmad Lala, I/c AEE, Hood Control Division Kakpora, Sub-Division Shopian as I/c AEE, WSMP Division Srinagar, SD-II; Muzamil Maqbool, under orders of transfer to PHE Division Handwara, SD Ramhal (UQ) as I/c AEE, TO to XEn, PHE Division Handwara; Khursheed Ahmed Dar, I/c AEE, TO to Executive Engineer, FBI Division, Tangrnarg as I/c AEE, Irrigation Division Anantnag, Sub-Division Dooru; Javaid Ahmad Shah, I/c AEE, JKSPDC as I/c AEE and his services are placed at the disposal of H&UDD.

Tilak Raj Sharma, I/c AEE, Irrigation Division Akhnoor, SD, Ranjan has been posted as I/c AEE, PHE Division Akhnoor, SD Khour; Des Raj, I/c AEE, PHE Division Akhnoor, SD, Khour as I/c AEE, Irrigation Division Akhnoor, SD, Ranjan; Ajay Sharma, I/c AEE, PHE Division Reasi, SD, Reasi as I/c AEE, TO to SE, Hydraulic Circle Poonch; Suresh Goswami, I/c AEE, PHE Division Reasi, SD Katra as I/c AEE, PHE Division Reasi, SD, Reasi; Vijay Kumar, I/c AEE, attached In the office of Chief Engineer, PHE Jammu as I/c AEE and his services are placed at the disposal of JKSPDC for further posting in CVPPL.

Zaffar Mustafa Khan, I/c AEE, Srinagar Municipal Corporation has been posted as I/c AEE, TO to XEn, PHE Division Baramulla; Altaf Hussain Geelani, I/c AEE, TO to XEn, PHE Division Baramulla as I/c AEE, Hydraulic Division, Uri, Irrigation Sub-Division; Abdul Ahad Wani, I/c AEE, PHE Division Baramulla, SD, Baramulla as I/c AEE, I&FC Division Kupwara, ISD, Lolab; Fateh Mohammad, I/c AEE, Flood Control Sub-Division Nowshera as I/c AEE, PHE Division Kathua, SD, Bani; Vikram Dogra, I/c AEE, PHE Division Kathua, SD, Bani as I/c AEE, Flood Control Sub-Division Nowshera; Mukhtiyar Singh, I/c AEE, Irrigation Division Akhnoor, Invest. Sub-Division as I/c AEE, Flood Control Sub-Division Khour; Rajeev Gupta, l/c AEE, TO to XEn, Irrigation Division Rajouri as I/c AEE, Irrigation Division Kathua, SD, Billawar; Ranbir Singh Jamwal, I/c AEE, Irrigation Division Kathua, SD, Billawar as I/c AEE, TO to XEn, Irrigation Division Rajouri; Gopal Krishan Sharma, I/c AEE,CCDU as I/c AEE and his services are placed at the disposal of H&UDD for further posting in JDA.

Anil Gupta, I/c AEE, Jammu Municipal Corporation has been posted as I/c AEE, PHE Division Ramban, Sub-Division, Banihal; Ajay Talwar, I/c AEE, PHE Division Ramban, Sub-Division, Banihal as I/c AEE, CCDU; Manmohan Gupta, I/c AEE, Irrigation Division Udhampur, Sub-Division Udhampur as I/c AEE, Shahpur Kandi, Ranjit Sagar Dam; Muneer Hussain, I/c AEE, PHE Sub-Division Mendhar as I/c AEE, TO to XEn, PHE Division Poonch; Sudhir Sharma, I/c AEE, TO to XEn, PHE Division Poonch as I/c AEE, PHE Sub-Division Mendhar; and Daleep Kumar, I/c AEE, PHE Sub-Division, HQ, Kishtwar has been posted as I/C XEn, Jammu Municipal Corporation.