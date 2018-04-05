8-year-old girl was raped 4 times in 7 days: twice by a juvenile, once each by SPO, B.Sc Agri student

Share Share 0 Share 0

Crime Branch concludes investigation in Kathua rape-cum-murder case

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

JAMMU: Obviously to the disappointment of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP leaders, including three Cabinet Ministers and MoS in Prime Minister’s Office Dr Jitendra Singh, who had been seeking CBI probe into the allegations of rape and murder of a Bakerwal girl in Kathua, Crime Branch has established that the 8-year-old had been raped as many as four times in seven days of her captivity on the premises of a place of worship before she was killed by strangulation.

On Wednesday, STATE TIMES learned from knowledgeable sources that the Crime Branch Jammu would produce two separate challans against the eight accused before a Chief Judicial Magistrate. Since a judge has not endorsed 19 years as the age of one of the accused as claimed by Crime Branch on the basis of a medical report and he has declared the youth as ‘juvenile’, trial of one challan would be conducted in CJM’s court while as another charge-sheet against seven of the accused would be forwarded to the Principal District and Sessions Judge.

On the basis of the post- mortem report conducted at District Hospital Kathua, another report by Forensic Science Laboratory besides other circumstantial and scientific evidence, Crime Branch has concluded that the abducted minor girl had been confined to the Devasthan in the backyard of a temple, drugged and raped as many as four times before she died of asphyxia. It is believed that her captors strangled her to death.

Sources said that the accused have admitted to commission of crime during sustained questioning and the hair strands recovered from the Devasthan have matched with those of the deceased. Post-mortem and FSL reports have established that the victim had been sexually violated multiple times. With this, the two-and-a-half months’ investigation by a Special Investigation Team of Crime Branch Jammu has established conspiracy, kidnapping, wrongful confinement, rape, murder and destruction of evidences.

Days after Hiranagar Police Station registered case FIR No: 10 of 2018 on January 12, the investigation was assigned to Crime Branch. The victim had disappeared in Rassana village of Kathua on January 10 and her body had been spotted and recovered from the backyard of a place of worship on January 17.

According to the sources privy to the investigation, Crime Branch has established that the juvenile nephew of the temple administrator Sanjhi Ram (retired Girdawar of Irrigation Department) drugged the victim with chlonzepam and committed rape on her twice on two different days. The FSL report has noticed evidence of the drug in the victim’s viscera. Sanjhi Ram’s son Vishal, who is a student of Bachelor of Agriculture Sciences with Chaudhary Charan Singh University Meerut, U.P, has been found to have raped the captive once. He was arrested by Crime Branch in Meerut.

Special Police Officer (SPO) with Hiranagar Police Station Deepak Khajuria has been found to have committed rape on the nomad girl once. The detained juvenile’s friend Pravesh Kumar has been found to have attempted but not physically committed the rape on the girl.

Sanjhi Ram, who remained underground and managed to organise demonstrations for shifting of the investigation to CBI before and after his surrender, will face charges of criminal conspiracy and assistance in the commission of crime. Sub Inspector Anand Dutta, head constable Tilak Raj and SPO Sanjiv Verma of Hiranagar Police Station have been found responsible for destroying evidences which included washing of the victim’s blood-soaked clothes.

All the eight accused have been arrested by Crime Branch and subjected to custodial interrogation for the investigation monitored by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

Intimidating and driving away the Bakerwal ethnic community from Kathua forest area has been established as the motive of the kidnapping and subsequent murder of the girl child.