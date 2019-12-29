8 take to ‘rangoli’ to protest against CAA

Chennai: Eight people, including five women, were detained briefly on Sunday when they staged an anti-CAA protest here by drawing ‘kolams’ (rangoli), police said.
They were picked up for holding the protest without permission and causing inconvenience to others, a senior police official said adding they were later let off.
Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act are continuing in several parts of Tamil Nadu by political parties and civil society groups for the past several days.
On Sunday, the group of eight held the protest in the Besant Nagar locality in South Chennai.
They used the ‘kolams’ to express opposition to the CAA and National Register of Citizens and National Population Register and raised slogans “No to NRC” and “No to NPR” before police took them into custody.
“We warned them and later let them off,” the police official added.
Those detained alleged they were manhandled and their phones snatched by police. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Opinions justified, violence is no solution: Ajay Devgn on CAA protests
Thane DSP surprises women cops with special ‘Mardaani-2’ show
Not easy to swim against the tide in Bollywood: Emraan Hashmi
Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh to team up for family comedy
Health camp organised at Ved Mandir
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper