8 kanals of migrant’s land retrieved from encroachers

STATE TIMES NEWS ANANTNAG: A team headed by Tehsildar Kokernag and comprising SHO Achabal, Naib Tehsildars Sagam and Wagam, Patwaris and police personnel on Sunday retrieved eight Kanals of migrant land at village Mohripora of Tehsil Kokernagm from encroachers.
