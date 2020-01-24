8 held with psychotropic substances

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU/SRINAGAR: Eight drug peddlers were arrested by police in separate operations and psychotropic substance was seized from their postseason.

As per the details, Kathua Police on a tip off nabbed a drug peddler and recovered 100 gm heroin from his possession. The accused has been identified as Amandeep, resident of Ward No 8, Kathua. Meanwhile, Samba police nabbed four drug peddlers who were travelling in a car and recovered 45 gm Charas from their possession. The arrested accused have been identified as Pawan Singh, Ravi Kumar, Sachin Kumar and Rohit Sambyal. Ghagwal Police also arrested a drug peddler namely Bashir Ahmed, resident of Nowgam, presently staying at Nonthal at and recovered 250 gm Charas from his possession. Meanwhile, Budgam Police in its recent action against drug dealings in Budgam arrested two drug peddlers and seized psychotropic substance from their possession. Also, 200 LPG cylinders were seized before being transported for black marketing. Officers at a checkpoint established near Kawoosa intercepted an Alto vehicle bearing chassis number D97761 and arrested two drug peddlers identified as Nazir Ahmad Khan and Ashiq Ahmad Shergojre, both residents of Kawoosa Khalisa. Officers also recovered 550 bottles of Rexorid and 1200 Capsules of Spasmoproxyvon from their possession. Case FIR No. 08/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in police station Magam. They have been shifted to Police Station Magam where they remain in custody. Further investigation into the matter is going on. Separately, police party from P/S Budgam at a checkpoint seized 4 load carriers loaded with LPG cylinders. The LPG cylinders were being transported for black marketing.

Case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Budgam and further investigation initiated.