8 drug peddlers held

JAMMU: Police on Thursday nabbed eight drug peddlers and recovered intoxicating capsules and heroin from their possession.

According to reports, a party from Police Station Domana while patrolling in Domana area, apprehended eight persons who were trying to avoid the police in a suspicious manner. They were identified as Dilbagh Singh, son of Balvinder Singh, Taqdir Singh, son of Paramjit Singh, Inder Singh, son of Avtar Singh, and Rohit Singh, son of Raja Singh, all residents of Nanak Nagar, Jammu; Ajay Kumar, son of Sunil Kumar, resident of Bantalab; Sunil Kumar, son of Raj Kumar, resident of Khanpur Nagrota; Abdul Mohd, son of Nazir Ahmed, resident of Batra and Vikramjit Singh, son of Suram Singh, resident of Janipur Colony. On search, 1040 intoxicating capsules and 3 gm heroin like substance were recovered from their possession.

A case vide FIR No. 310/2019 under Sections 8, 21, 22 and 27-A/29 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Domana and investigation initiated.