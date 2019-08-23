8 drug peddlers held

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Police on Thursday nabbed eight drug peddlers
and recovered intoxicating capsules and heroin from their possession.
According to reports, a party from Police Station
Domana while patrolling in Domana area, apprehended eight persons who were
trying to avoid the police in a suspicious manner. They were identified as
Dilbagh Singh, son of Balvinder Singh, Taqdir Singh, son of Paramjit Singh, Inder
Singh, son of Avtar Singh, and Rohit
Singh, son of Raja Singh, all residents of Nanak Nagar, Jammu; Ajay Kumar, son
of Sunil Kumar, resident of Bantalab; Sunil Kumar, son of Raj Kumar, resident
of Khanpur Nagrota; Abdul Mohd, son of
Nazir Ahmed, resident of Batra and Vikramjit Singh, son of Suram Singh,
resident of Janipur Colony. On search, 1040 intoxicating capsules and 3 gm
heroin like substance were recovered from their possession.
A case vide FIR No.
310/2019 under Sections 8, 21, 22 and 27-A/29 NDPS Act has been registered at Police
Station Domana and investigation initiated.
