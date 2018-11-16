7th State Games of Deaf begins

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Seventh J&K State Games of the Deaf, sponsored by District Police Srinagar started on Thursday at Gindan Sports Stadium, Rajbagh, here.

The games with the motive to motivate and encourage specially-abled children to groom their sporting talent are being conducted under the Civic Action Programme (CAP) of J&K Police.

The event was inaugurated by SSP Srinagar, Imtiaz Ismail Parray in the presence of SP City South Dr G.V Sundeep Chakravarthy and SDPO Sadder Sudhanshu Verma.

Around 300 children from across the state are participating in the event.