7th State Games of Deaf begins

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Seventh J&K State Games of the Deaf, sponsored by District Police Srinagar started on Thursday at Gindan Sports Stadium, Rajbagh, here.
The games with the motive to motivate and encourage specially-abled children to groom their sporting talent are being conducted under the Civic Action Programme (CAP) of J&K Police.
The event was inaugurated by SSP Srinagar, Imtiaz Ismail Parray in the presence of SP City South Dr G.V Sundeep Chakravarthy and SDPO Sadder Sudhanshu Verma.
Around 300 children from across the state are participating in the event.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Ranveer, Sara looked out of place when ‘Golmaal’ gang shot for ‘Simmba’: Arshad
LBN Radiations of Hope organises programme on cancer care
Association of diabetes with heart disease is quite alarming: Dr Sushil
Stardom easiest way for an actor to get corrupted: Naseeruddin Shah
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 11TH –– 17TH NOVEMBER 2018
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper