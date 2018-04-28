7th Himalayan Running and Living Marathon to start on April 30

Share Share 0 Share 0

Shimla: The seventh edition of the Himalayan Running and Living Marathon, one of the few to be held at an altitude of over 10,000 ft above sea level, would be held in the Sangla valley of tribal Kinnaur district from April 30 to May 4.

Runners from Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Gujarat, Solan, Batseri and Sangla, and also from the UK and Dubai, will participate in the event, Additional Chief Secretary Tarun Kapoor said.

The marathon will be organised by Running and Living, a Delhi-based organisation, and supported by the Department of Youth Services and Sports, Himachal Pradesh.

The department was delighted to support the run and looked forward to more people from across the country and the world participating in such events in the future, Kapoor said.

“Registered participants and those who want to register at the last minute would have to come to Banjara camp in Batseri Village, 8 km beyond Sangla, on April 30 for their race packet and briefing. On May 1, they will be required to trek, jog the distance from Raksham to Batseri and back via a beautiful jungle trail,” an official spokesperson said.

He added that on May 2, the half marathon participants would have to run 5,000 metres and the marathon participants have to run 10,000 metres.

On May 3, they would visit Chitkul and beyond at 11,500 ft and trek or run to get used to the higher altitude. On May 4, half and full marathons would start at 6.30 am, he added. (PTI)