79.9 p c voting registered in Ph-VIII of Panchayat polls

85.1 p c in Jammu Div, 49.6 p c in Kashmir Div
STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: In the Phase-VIII of Panchayat Polls held on Saturday, overall poll percentage of 79.9 per cent was witnessed across the State.
According to the Chief Electoral Officer J&K, Shaleen Kabra, a massive 85.1 pc polling was witnessed in Jammu Division and 49.6 p c in Kashmir Division.
Giving district-wise details, Kabra said that Kupwara witnessed 53.8 p c polling in Phase-VIII, Bandipora 18p c, Baramulla 56.9 p c, Srinagar 11.6 pc, Budgam 9.1 p c, Reasi 89.8 p c, Kathua 84 p c, Samba 84 p c, Jammu 84.8 p c and Rajouri 82.4 p c.
Kabra said in the Phase-I of Panchayat Polls held on 17 November 2018, 74.1 p c polling was recorded across J&K including 64.5 p c in Kashmir Division and 79.4 p c in Jammu Division.
In the Phase-II of Panchayat Polls held on 20 November 2018, overall 71.1p c polling was witnessed across the State with an 80.4 p c polling in Jammu Division and 52.2 p c in Kashmir Division.
He said in Phase-III, the State witnessed a poll percentage of 75.2 p c including 55.7 p c in Kashmir Division and 83.0 p c in Jammu Division.
In Phase-IV, he said, JK witnessed 71.3 p c voting with 82.4 p c electors exercising their franchise in Jammu Division and 32.3 p c in Kashmir Division.
In the Phase-V of Panchayat Polls, overall poll percentage of 71.1 p c was witnessed across the State with 85.2 p c polling in Jammu Division and 33.7 p c in Kashmir Division.
In the Phase-VI of Panchayat Polls, overall poll percentage of 76.9 p c was recorded across J&K including 17.3 p c in Kashmir Division and 84.6 p c in Jammu Division.
In the Phase-VII of Panchayat Polls, overall poll percentage of 75.3 p c was witnessed across the State with 84.8 p c in Jammu Division and 30.3 p c in Kashmir Division.
