782 pilgrims leave for Amarnath shrine

Jammu: A fresh batch of 782 pilgrims today left for the cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

The 60-day of yatra commenced from the twin routes of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on June 28. Till yesterday, a total of 2.49 lakh pilgrims had paid their obeisance at the 3,880 m high holy cave shrine.

Over the past week, the number of pilgrims joining the yatra has marked a sharp dip.

The pilgrims left in a convoy of 26 vehicles under tight security arrangements and are expected to reach the twin base camps of Nunwan in Pahalgam and Baltal later in the day, the officials said.

The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 26, coinciding with the ‘Raksha Bandhan’ festival.

On the 29th day of the ongoing Amarnath yatra, 2,553 pilgrims paid obeisance at the holy cave and till date 2,49,220 pilgrims had the darshan of the Shivling at the holy cave, they said. (PTI)