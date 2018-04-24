7,753 candidates appear in CET Engineering

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: The J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE) conducted Common Entrance Test (CET) Engineering 2018 in various centres at Srinagar and Jammu.

Out of total of 8,840 applicants, 7,753 candidates appeared and 1,087 candidates remained absent in the entrance test.

The Board, while giving details of conduct of the test, informed that 6 centres were designated at Jammu and 8 centres were designated at Srinagar. Besides, the Board officials visited various centres located in both the divisions and supervised the whole exercise.

Nearly, fourteen observers deployed by the Government and Fourteen Member Monitoring Squads of the Rank of College principals / Professors appointed by the BOPEE respectively also monitored the entrance test activities at their respective allotted centres.

The board expressed gratitude to the principals and Staff of all the colleges / Polytechnics / Secondary institutions for their support in smooth conduct of the test. It also thanked to the Divisional and District administration besides law enforcing agencies for making elaborate arrangements enabling the Board conduct the examination in a successful and hassle-free manner.