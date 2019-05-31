750 Kg of Lahan destroyed

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Excise Department destroyed 750 Kgs of Lahan during different raids carried out to arrest the menace of illicit distillation and sale of liquor in Excise Range Kathua.

On the directions of the Excise Commissioner M. Raju and supervision of Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive), Jammu Amarjeet Singh, a Joint team of Eradication Wing and Excise Range Kathua comprising of ETO, Excise Range Kathua, Rafie Naik along with Inspector Excise Razi Ahmed, SI Amit Sharma , Sanjeev Kumar, Harminder Singh, Neel Raj, Naveen Sharma and Excise Guards Rajinder Singh, Hans Raj, Mohd. Sharif and Tarsem Singh raided the Dabwal, Upper Saktachak, Tanda & Mirpur Jaggu areas of Kathua district to arrest the menace of illicit distillation of liquor.

In the process 750 Kgs of Lahan raw material of illicit liquor was recovered by the raiding team from state land & later destroyed on spot.