75 malaria, 43 dengue cases reported in Delhi this season

New Delhi: At least 29 cases of malaria have been reported in the first three weeks of July in Delhi, taking the total number of people affected by the vector-borne disease in the national capital this season to 75, according to a municipal report released today.

Two cases of malaria were reported in February, one each in April and March, 17 in May, 25 in June and 29 till July 21, according to the report released by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates data on vector-borne diseases for the city.

Of the total 43 dengue cases this season, 13 were reported in July, six in January, three in February, one in March, two in April, 10 in May and eight in June.

At least 18 cases of chikungunya have also been reported this month, taking total this season to 34.

“Both dengue and malaria have different carriers. Therefore, it is not unusual for malaria cases to be reported in larger number compared to dengue,” a senior doctor at a government-run hospital said.

People must take all precautions, like wearing full-sleeve clothes and not allowing breeding of mosquito larvae inside homes, she said.

“Water coolers should be dried up when not in use as dengue infection carrying mosquitoes breed there a lot. Mosquito nets should be used at home,” the doctor said.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch to mid-December.

No vector-borne disease case was reported till January 13.

The report said domestic breeding checkers have found mosquito-breeding in 69,057 households in the city till July 21.

It said 67,527 legal notices have been served for various violations and “7,257 prosecutions have been initiated”.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on June 28 had directed local bodies and other agencies to intensify vector-control measures.

He had also asked for regular meetings at the level of district magistrates with all stakeholders to review the situation in their respective districts.

According to the SDMC, 10 people died due to dengue in Delhi last year of whom five were not residents of the national capital, they died here.

Overall, the vector-borne disease had affected 9,271 people in the city last year.

The official toll maintained by Delhi municipal authorities till December 26 last year stood at four, even though some hospitals reported a few more deaths due to dengue.

The mosquito-borne tropical disease had claimed its first victim in the city last year on August 1 when a 12-year-old boy died of dengue shock syndrome at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Three more deaths were reported in October by SDMC.

The number of malaria and chikungunya cases reported last year stood at 1,142 and 940 respectively. (PTI)