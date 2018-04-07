75 Kg banned herb seized, two held

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: As much as 75 Kg of Picorrhiza (Kurroa or Kaod), was seized from a Jammu bound bus (JK02BK-5677) and two smugglers were arrested by a team of Divisional Forest Office, Batote on Friday.

Reportedly the herb, a minor forest produce, whose open sale and transportation is banned, was being allegedly smuggled by Tsering Tundup and Sonam Dorjay in six bags (three luggage bags, one haver sack, one gunny bag and one cloth bag) in the bus from Padder in Kishtwar to Jammu.

Forest officials team led by Range Officer, S.S Chib and assisted by Forester, Harveer Singh under the supervision of DFO, Batote,Amrik Singh seized the consignment at Forest Naka , Batote on a tip off.