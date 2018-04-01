74 Inspectors transferred, five detached

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Police Department on Saturday transferred 74 and detached five Inspectors to Armed Wing.

According to an order issued by PHQ, Gansham Singh, Satvir Singh and Maqbool Hussain have been transferred from CID wing to Traffic; Munish Kumar from Crime Branch to Jammu Zone; Feroz Ahmed and Showkat Ahmed from Crime Branch to Kashmir Zone; Hilal Madni andMaroof Ahmed from Security wing to Kashmir Zone; Ashish Khajuria and Piaray Lal Pandit from Security wing to Traffic; Vikas Dogra from Security wing to Jammu Zone; Sajad Mugal and Vijay Kotwal from Sher-e-Kahsmir Police Academy (SKPA) Udhampur to Jammu Zone; Parmood Singh from Traffic to Security wing; Rakesh Mani from Traffic from SKPA Udhampur; Farooq Ahmad and Mushtaq Ahmad from Traffic to Railways; Vikas Gorkha from Traffic to CID; Vijay Kumar from Traffic to Crime Branch; Asha Nand and Kapil Gupta from Traffic to Security wing; Tarseem Kumar from Traffic to SKPA Udhampur; Shahzad Ahmad and Sadaqat Hussain from Traffic to CID; Rajesh Singh from Traffic to PTS Kathua; Mohd Arif from Traffic to CID; Mohd Qasim from Railways to Traffic; Vijay Kumar from Railway to Jammu Zone; Vikas Kant Parihar from SHRC to Traffic; Abdul Majeed Makroo from Kashmir Zone to CID; Bharat Sharma from Railways to Jammu Zone; Naveen Sharma from Traffic to Crime Branch; Mohd Ibrahim from Traffic to Railway; Nazir Ahmad from CID to Jammu Zone; Naiz-ul-Hussain from Vigilance to Jammu Zone; Aftab Ahmad from Security to Kashmir Zone; Khushwant Singh from PTTI Vijaypur to Traffic; Imtiyaz Ahmad from PTS Manigam to Traffic.

Narinder Singh and Ranbir Singh have been transferred from STC Talwara to Traffic; Bashir Ahmad from Kashmir Zone to PTSM (AWP); Mahesh Sharma and Jasbir Singh from Jammu Zone to Security; Sanjeev Sharma from Jammu Zone to PTS Kathua (AWP); Anuroop Sharma from Jammu Zone to CID; Sunil Kumar from Jammu Zone to Security; Nazir Ahmed and Javaid Ahmad from Kashmir Zone to Security; Dilraj Singh from Kashmir Zone to Railways; Parviz Ahmad from Kashmir Zone to CID; Tasleem Ahmad from Kashmir Zone to SHRC; Abdul Hamid, Mushtaq Ahmed and Mohd Illyas from Kashmir Zone (AWP) to Armed Zone; Naveed Ahmad and Sarabjeet Singh from Traffic (AWP) to A/Zone; Mohd Mazbool from Security (AWP) to A/Zone; Balkhi Ram from SKPA (AWP) to Armed Zone; Mohd Amin from CIC Lehtpora (AWP) to Armed Zone; Akshay Khajuria from SSG (AWP) to Armed Zone; Majid Hussain, Farooq Ahmad and Vikas Sharma from 4th Security to Armed Zone; Atul Singh and Susheel Kumar from Armed Zone to 4th Security; Prehlad Kumar from PHQ to 4th Security; Ranjeet Singh and Sharad Chander from Armed Zone to 4th Security; Puran Singh from PTTI Vijaypur (AWP) to 4th Security; Khalid Sultan from Security to Armed Zone; Tariq Ahmad from Kashmir Zone to Security; Tahir Hussain from Vigilance to SKPAU; Gurmeet Singh from Traffic to Crime Branch; Mohd Yousuf from Kashmir to Railway.

In addition to above, five Inspectors of J&K Armed Police have been detached to their Parent Zone. Sumesh Padda, Ranbeer Singh and Anoop Singh have been detached to Security while Vivek Bassan to SSG and Surinder Paul Singh to 4th Security.