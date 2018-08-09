74% appear in first set of rail exam

New Delhi: A record 74 per cent candidates were present in the first shift of the railways’ mega online exam for more than 60,000 jobs that began today, the national transporter said.
Around 1,19,110 candidates out of 1,61,332 gave the exam at 416 centres across 160 cities of the country. The attendance is a record for all Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exams since 2015 — both for offline as well as online tests, it said.
Nearly 48 lakh candidates will be taking the exam for 66,502 vacancies of assistant loco-pilots (ALP) and technicians. The exams will be conducted in a phased manner till August 31. The next set of exams is tomorrow, followed by August 13, 14, 17, 20, 21, 29, 30 and 31. (PTI)
