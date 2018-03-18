73 Structures removed in Anti-Encroachment drive at Rajouri

Share Share 0 Share 0

Prime land worth Crores retrieved for widening of road



STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: In another major anti-encroachment drive aimed at widening of roads and making available acquired land for development of infrastructure the District Administration Rajouri retrieved around 15 Kanal prime land in municipal limits.

In the day long operation started early morning, illegal structures raised on alignment of road in violation of the Prevention of Ribbon Development Act were removed. The drive was aimed at widening of the main approach road of city.

A team comprised of Tehsildar Rajouri, Executive Office Municipal Committee and field staff initiated the anti-encroachment drive with security and police assistance lead by SDPO Manjakote. Officers from PHE and PDD pressed their teams into action for shifting of utilities for uninterrupted supply of services. PWD (R&B) marked the alignment of road.



A total of 73 structures were demolishes and removed which included illegal structures likes stairs, extensions, roof and annexes encroaching upon road and several shops constructed on Government land. These structures included 59 extension cases and 24 shops. Eight shops constructed by a Government department in violation of norms were also demolished. The extension involved an area cover ranging from 2 Ft to 12 Ft and overall carpet area ranging from 40 Sq Ft to 120 SqFt. These structures were covered over more than 15 Kanals of land.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, SSP Yougal Manhas along with other officers from line departments visited the spot and inspected the anti-encroachment drive. More than a dozen machines and around 150 string contingent of police and CRPF were deployed. However, no untoward incident occured during the operation



The DC also appreciated the gesture of most of the shopkeepers in personally facilitating the removal of encroachments. Some individuals attempted to create ruckus at the culmination of the drive however the general public from the area extended cooperation and voluntarily helped for the re-development initiative.

It is pertinent to mention here that several deputations from Rajouri town approached the Chief Minister on 23rdDecember 2017 during the public outreach programme and demanded removal of encroachments wherein district administration was issued directions. The district administration in two such drives earlier has retrieved more than 285 Kanal prime state land and major infrastructure development projects have been started over same.