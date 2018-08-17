72nd Independence Day celebrated with patriotic fervour

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Students of Lord Shiva Academy exhibited exemplary enthusiasm and Josh in celebrating 72nd Independence Day at a remote area of district Samba where a large number of local people participated in this national festival.

The celebrations commenced with hoisting of the Tricolour by the prominent locals namely Avtar Singh, Mukhtar Singh and Kuldeep Singh followed by National Anthem. Children presented march past saluting the National Flag and cultural programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal of the School called upon the children to inculcate the spirit of nationalism and patriotism among them.

He said that the country was passing through difficult times at this juncture and it was the duty of students in particular to ensure that a cordial harmonious atmosphere prevails where no one can disturb communal peace and no harm comes to any soldier at the border.