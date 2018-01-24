721 people including 363 militants killed in 2016, 2017: Govt

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: The State Government on Tuesday said that 721 people, including 196 civilians and 363 militants, were killed in law and order, militancy-related and cross-border shelling incidents during the last two years in the State.

In a written reply to a question of NC MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti informed the State Assembly that 162 police and security personnel and 196 civilians were killed in such incidents.

Mufti said that 172 civilians were killed in law and order and militancy-related incidents and 24 civilians were killed in border shelling. She said that 213 militants were killed last year and 150 in 2016. Besides, 176 suspected terrorists were arrested during the period, she said, adding that 79 suspected terrorists were arrested in 2016, as many as 97 were arrested in 2017. She said that 104 civilians were killed in law and order and militancy-related incidents in 2016 as compared to 68 in 2017. Thirteen people were killed in cross-border shelling in 2016 and 11 in 2017, she said.