71st Republic Day celebrated across Jammu Division

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: 71st Republic Day celebrated in all districts of Jammu Division with great enthusiasm and nationalism.

POONCH: 71st Republic Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour and high enthusiasm. Principal District and Session Judge was the chief guest on the occasion.

DDC Poonch Rahul Yadav, SSP Ramesh Angral, ADDC Mohammad Rashid Chowdhary, ASP Adil Hamid, ADC Sheraz ul Haq, officers from Army besides district officers, students of different schools, large gathering were present on the occasion.

DDC unfurled the National Flag at Sports Stadium Poonch and took salute of the March Past consist of contingents of CRPF, JKP, JKAP, Home Guards, Police Commando, NCC Cadets and students of around 20 educational institutions.

DLSA also celebrated Republic Day at District Court Complex. Madan Lal Chairman DLSA Poonch (Pr. District & Sessions Judge) unfurled the National Flag.



RAJOURI: In connection with celebrations of 71st Republic-Day, functions were held across the District with great enthusiasm.

The main function was held at District Police Line where Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh unfurled the national flag and took the salute at the march past presented by the contingents of JK Police, JKAP, CRPF, Ladies Police, Forest Protection Force, NCC cadets and students from different schools.

Senior officers of civil administration, Police and Paramilitary Forces besides large gathering of people attended the function.

The 71st Republic day was celebrated in the border district Rajouri with full zeal and enthusiasm. Senior BJP leader and Ex MLC Vibod Gupta presided over as Chief guest in SVS women degree college Rajouri. Cultural programmes were presented to bring the national spirit alive.

REASI: The 71st Republic Day was celebrated with great passion and zeal by the Indian Army. Functions were organized for children, teachers and village elders at different places with the aim of instilling the feeling of patriotism among the locals.

The National flag was hoisted in the presence of a large number of students by the Army at Government High Schools Dharat Bhowani and Kalakot, Government Middle Schools Nalla Mangot and Kalal and Higher Secondary Schools Indh, Gool, Bagga and Samote.

KATHUA: To celebrate 71st Republic Day a mega function was held at Sports Stadium, Kathua.

Deputy Commissioner, O P Bhagat unfurled the National Flag and took salute at march past comprising of 46 contingents from Police, CRPF, Police Training School, NCC and students from various government/private schools besides pipers.

SSP Shridhar Patil, ADC Atul Gupta, ASP Ramnish Gupta, ACD Sukhpal Singh, ACR Joginder Paul, DSWO Abdul Rahim, District Officers, prominent citizens, and large number of people and students were present on the occasion. Republic Day celebrations were also held at Billawar, Hiranagar, Bani and Basohli.

Former Minister and president DCC Kathua Dr Manohar Lal Sharma unfurled the national Flag at DCC Office kathua on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. Prominent present were GL Chalotra, Pankaj Dogra, Nirdosh Sharma ,D S Bindu, Romi Sharma, Dalbir Sethi , Pawan Sharma, Surinder Singh, Parminder Singh along with party cadre.

71st Republic Day celebrated at Associated Hospital Government Medical College Kathua. Dr. Suleman Choudary Principal GMC Kathua unfurled the National Flag. H.O.D, faculty members, officers, students of the college and staff members attended the National function. B.R Sharma Deputy Director (Plg) GMC kathua welcomed the chief guest and other participants.

The 71st Republic Day of India was celebrated with gaiety and patriotic fervor at Rajiv Gandhi Memorial College of Education,(RGMCE) Kathua. The ceremony took place in the presence of Anu Dogra (Chairperson RGMCE), Mr. Pankaj Dogra, (Chairperson, Surya college of Education, Kathua), Dr. Devinder Sharma (Assistant Prof.), Sunanda, Principal Indian Public School, Kidzee, Capt. Des Raj (SO, RGMCE), Faculty members and students of B.A/B.Com, B.Ed., M.Ed..

The ceremony commenced with the unfurling of the National Flag by the Chief Guest, Manohar Lal Sharma, Ex-Minister, J&K Government.

IRP-19th Battalion celebrated 71st Republic Day 2020 (National Festival) at battalion Headquarter Changran Kathua. All the officers of the battalion briefed the manpower on the Re-Public Day. Randheer Singh, SSP Commandant IRP-19th Battalion unfurled the national flag. During the function the 45 officials of this unit were felicitated by Randheer Singh,SSP and Neetu Bali, Member PAWA for their outstanding performance during the year-2019 and 12 School children were also felicitated during the function for their outstanding performance in cultural activities.

Other officers present on the occasion were Ashok Kumar Chib, Dy,SP, Inspr. Ranbeer Singh, SI Dewan Chand, SI Prem Krishan, SI Ankush Jyoti, SI Inderjeet Sharma, SI Manhor Lal, ASI(M) Kamal Kumar, ASI Randhir Singh, ASI Puran Chand and ASI Gagan Singh.

71st Republic day was celebrated in Govt. HSS Jakhbar (Kathua). The function was presided by the Principal of the School Romesh Kumar who unfurled the National Flag and took the salute of March Past in presence of Sarpanch Panchayat Halqa Jakhbar, Panches, Prominent citizens of the area and heads of Participating Schools and parents of the students.

The programme was compared by Vice Principal Satish Chandel and Jatinder Sharma Teacher of the school whereas Kewal Bali Lecturer Maths presented the vote of thanks.

71st Republic Day was celebrated by the Jawans of the Central Industrial Security Force, Company No.504 in the premises of Sanfort-HGVS Playway School, Kathua. On this occasion renowned social worker & Chairman of Himalayan Gram Vikas Society Brij Mohan Sharma unfurled the National Flag. Those present on the occasion include Assistant Commandant of CISF Vijay Kumar, Inspector CISF G.K. Pathak and many others.

Members of District Bar Association Kathua organized of flag hosting ceremony in District Court Complex Kathua for the first time in the history of Bar, in order to celebrate 71st Republic Day. On this occasion the President District Bar Association Kathua Advocate Ajat Shatru Sharma unfurled the Tricolour Flag. He was accompanied by the Office bearers of the bar, Senior Bar Members, Staff of CRPF, and many other members of civil society.

Bar Members who were present on the occasion includes Senior Bar members Adv. T.N. Gupta, Adv. Y.C Katoch, Adv. Saurav Mahajan, Adv. Kamaljeet Singh General Secretary, Adv. Pawandeep Singh Joint Secretary, Adv. Deepak Sharma Sr. Executive Member, Adv. Rajesh Kumar Treasurer, Anil Singh Andotra Spokesperson, Abhishek Khajuria President YLA, Adv. Pankaj Kumar Retainer Lawyer, Adv. Mukesh Kumar, Adv. Lovely Kumar, and many others including PLVs also participated in the programme.

71st Republic Day was celebrated at PTS Kathua in which Arun Gupta, SSP Principal SPS PTS Kathua unfurled the National Flag. The officers of IRP-19th Bn, Civil administration, Retired Police Personnel, Families of Police Martyrs/Police Personnel, Prominent Citizens of Civil Society, Locals and Children of Bal Ashram witnessed the national function.

After the conclusion of function a felicitation ceremony was also organized during which HC Surinder Singh, for receiving Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Training, Parade Commander, 2 I/C Parade Commander, Contingent Commanders of 1st, 2nd , 3rd parade contingents and trainees of 27th BRTC for voluntarily donating blood to SPO Madan Lal of District Kathua who got critically injured in road traffic accident were encouraged with Trophy/Letters of Appreciation by Sh.Arun Gupta-JKPS (SSP) Principal PTS Kathua and Sh.Randheer Singh-JKPS (SSP) CO IRP 19th Bn. During felicitation best NGOs, ORs, Followers and SPOs of SPS PTS Kathua were handed over letters of appreciation by Tejinder Singh, SSP Vice Principal PTS Kathua, Satish Kumar, PP District and Session Court Kathua, Rahul Singh,IFS DFO(T) Kathua, Manish Bhardwaj, DFO (Social Forestry) Kathua and Nagesh Jamwal, District Treasury Officer, Kathua for exemplary discharge of their duties. The letters of appreciation were also handed over to trainees of 27th BRTC who participated in the cultural programme by Hira Lal Pandita, Dy.SP (R&D), Suresh Kumar Sharma AP(Admn), Sukhdev Singh, Dy.SP AP(O), Raghbir Singh, Dy.SP (Estates & Security), Jaipal Singh, Sr.PO I/C AP(Indoor), Sardar Khan,SP (Retd), Sher Ali, SP (Retd) and Kailash Sharma,SP (Retd).

The vote of thanks was presented by Tejinder Singh,SSP Vice Principal SPS PTS Kathua

VIJAYPUR: 71st Republic Day was celebrated at PTTI Vijaypur in which Ashok Kumar Sharma, SSP (Principal) PTTI Vijaypur hoisted the National Flag in presence of Hafiz Ullah Sheikh, Dy.SP (R&D/Tech), Mukesh Kumar, Dy.SP(Outdoor), Shamsher Singh Sambyal, Dy.SP (Security), Rakesh Sambyal, Sr.PO, Prithipal Singh, Sr.PO, Prof. Baldev Raj (Retd.), Sarpanches/panches/locals of the area, respectable/prominent citizens of Thalori, Bhudwal, Amowal,Channi Manhasa , and Retd. Police/Army personnel and staff/students of GMS Thalori, GMS Bhudwal, GMS Channi Manhasan, GPS Udh Mandi, BBN Institute of Intellectuals Vijaypur and R.C Academy Thalori.

During the function, contingents of Police personnel/trainees held March Past. The Parade was led by SI Ajit Kumar (CDI) as Parade Commander and ASI Sulinder Singh as 2nd in Command. In cultural programme, GMS Bhudwal bags 1st prize, R.C Academy Thalori and GPS Udh Mandi won 2nd and 3rd prize respectively.

PO Hemanshu Sunil Mahajan, (Liaison Officer PTTI Vijaypur) Inspr. Anil Sagar, Inspr. Jatinder Singh (RI), Inspr. Surinder Paul Singh, Inspr. Sunil Kumar, Inspr. Neeraj Kumar, Inspr. Manoj Kumar, Inspr. Yash Paul Singh, Inspr. Ravinder Singh, Inspr. Daljeet Singh, Inspr. Vikas sharma, Inspr. Bagwan Dass were also present on the occasion.

RAMBAN: Republic Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour and traditional zeal at District Police Line. The District Development Commissioner Nazim Zai Khan unfurled the national flag.

SSP Anita Sharma, SSP Traffic J.S Johar, ADDC Nawab Din, ADC Ashok Kumar, CPO Kasturi Lal, senior officers of armed forces and a large number of people attended the function.

DDC took the salute from 20 contingents including CISF, JKP, IRP, CRPF, Civil Defence, FPF, Army Band, NCC and the local school students.

R-day was also celebrated in Gool, Banihal and Ramsoo Sub divisions besides tehsil headquarters of district.



REASI: Enthusiastic celebrations of 71st Republic Day held at Zorawar Singh Sports Stadium. Deputy Commissioner Indu Kanwal Chib hoisted the tricolour on the occasion.

30 squads, including those of J&K Police, J&K Home Guards, CRPF, Indian Reserve Police, NCC cadets and local schools paraded before the Deputy Commissioner.

UDHAMPUR: The 71st Republic day was celebrated in the premises of Government PG College, Boys Udhampur wherein Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur Dr. Piyush Singla was the chief guest who hoisted the National flag and took salute at an impressive march past of 35 contingents drawn from CRPF, SKPA, Volunteers Home Guards, District Police, NCC, Flag troops, Civil Scots from different educational Institutions besides Police Band, took part in this national function.

Senior officers from Police, Army, BSF, CRPF, AIR Force and civil Administration besides councillors, and prominent citizens of the district were present on the occasion.

At Police Academy Udhampur, Director Police Academy Dr. S.D. Singh Jamwal, unfurled National flag.

Aaykar Parivar Udhampur celebrated Republic Day at Income Tax Office, Udhampur where the National Flag was unfurled by Income Tax Officer, Durga Kaul. The function was attended by Rajeev Gupta, President Income Tax Bar Association along with its members, Ravi Malguria, President Chamber of Commerce and Jatinder Vermani, President Beopar Mandal.

At K V No. 1, Udhampur, Sumit Mehra the presiding principal and Ashoke unfurled the national flag.

Senior Citizens Club Udhampur in collaboration with Jagriti old age home celebrated Republic Day by hoisting National Flag and chanting National Anthem in the premise of old age home Udhampur. Prominent senior citizens including Dr. Adarsh Prakash Chairman, Mr. Mahadeep Singh Jamwal President and Raj Guru General Secretary of the Senior Citizens Club, Jugal Gupta, Kuldeep Singh Jamwal, Sham Lal Gupta, R C Mannotra, Sewa Singh, Yash Paul Sharma, Kuldeep Gupta, Bikram Slathia, Romesh Kumar Sharma, Krishan Chander, B B Gupta, Naresh Gupta, Chaggar Singh, Mukund Lal Verma, Kulbir Singh Katoch, and galaxy of members of Club and old age home chanted the National Anthem on the occasion.



DODA: The 71st Republic Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and national spirit at Sports Stadium wherein the Deputy Commissioner Dr Sagar D Doifode unfurled the tricolour and took salute of the march past of contingents from JKP, CRPF,SSB, JKAP, JKP, FPF,NCC Jr, Home Guard and scores of students from GDC Doda besides various schools of the district.

At Bhadarwah, the 71st Republic Day function was held at New Bus Stand Kotli, Bhadarwah, where Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bhadarwah Rakesh Kumar hoisted the National Flag

On the occasion CO 4RR Col DD Pandey, CO CRPF A Padma Kumar, ASP Bhadarwah Raj Singh Gouria, SDPO Adil Rishu and DFO Bhadarwah were the guests of Honour.

71st Republic Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotism at Bhaderwah Campus.

Rector Bhaderwah Campus Prof. Anil Kumar Raina unfurled the tricolour.

Members of civil society , Panchayat members of different Panchayat, people from Village Sungli , students from various departments, both teaching and non teaching staff were present on the occasion.

KISHTWAR: The Republic Day was celebrated Chowgan ground Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana unfurled the national flag and took salute of the march past contingents from JKP, CRPF, CISF JKAP, FPF, NCC and scores of students from various schools of the district.

SAMBA: 71st Republic Day was celebrated in the District amidst enthusiasm and colourful events at Sports Stadium wherein Deputy Commissioner Rohit Khajuria inspected the parade contingents and took salute from the March past squads.

KATRA: Government Railway Police (GRP) Katra celebrated 71th Republic day with full enthusiasm. On this occasion an impressive function has been organised in the GRP Lines Katra. Ranjit Singh Sambyal, SSP GRP Katra hoisted the national flag, which was followed by singing of national anthem by the officers and men of GRP Katra/RPF.

With the flag hoisting ceremony followed up by singing the national anthem, 71st Republic Day was celebrated at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Katra. Padam Shri Prof. RK Sinha, Vice-Chancellor, unfurled the national flag and addressed a large gathering comprising students, faculty members, staff and security personnel.

SUNDERBANI: Government High school Suffa of zone Sunderbani celebrated 71st Republic day with full zeal and enthusiasm.

Toshi Devi, Sarpanch NAh unfurled the national flag. The participants schools including Govt. Middle school Nah; middle school Kalasra and P S Kharore.