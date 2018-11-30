71. 1 pc voting registered in Phase-V Panchayat polls

Share Share 0 Share 0

85.2 p c in Jammu division, 33.7 p c in Kashmir division

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Kashmir recorded a 33.7 per cent turnout, while the Jammu region witnessed 85 per cent voting in the fifth phase of Panchayat polls which passed off peacefully on Thursday, officials said.

While the turnout was high in the first three phases in Kashmir despite the terrorist threats and boycott by the main regional parties – the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party, the voting percentage in the region has ebbed since then.

The State recorded an overall turnout of 71.1 per cent in this phase, Chief Electoral Officer of the state Shaleen Kabra said.

The polling began at 8:00 AM and ended at 2:00 PM in 2,512 polling stations, including 1,743 stations in Jammu division and 769 in Kashmir division, he said.

Reasi district in Jammu region recorded the highest polling of 89.1 per cent, while Pulwama district in central Kashmir recorded the lowest at 0.5 per cent, the official said.

Giving district-wise details, Kabra said in Kashmir region, Kupwara witnessed 42.5 per cent polling, Bandipora 34.6 per cent, Baramulla 32.9 per cent, Ganderbal 20.3 per cent, Budgam 34.8 per cent, Pulwama 0.5 per cent and Anantnag 10.1 per cent.

In Jammu region, Doda saw 83.3 per cent voter turnout, Ramban 85.2 per cent, Udhampur 82 per cent, Reasi 89.1 per cent, Jammu 88.9 per cent, Rajouri 82.8 per cent and Poonch 84.5 per cent, he said.

In the first phase of the Panchayat polls held on November 17, an estimated 74.1 per cent polling was recorded across the State, including 64.5 per cent in Kashmir division and 79.4 per cent in Jammu division. In the second phase held on November 20, overall 71.1 per cent polling was witnessed across the State with an overwhelming 80.4 per cent polling in Jammu division and 52.2 per cent in Kashmir division.

In the third phase, the state witnessed a polling percentage of 75.2 per cent which included 55.7 per cent in Kashmir division and 83.0 per cent in Jammu division.

In the fourth phase, the state witnessed a polling percentage of 71.3 per cent, including 82.4 per cent polling in Jammu division and 32.3 per cent in Kashmir division.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam conveyed compliments from Governor Satya Pal Malik to the civil and police administrations for smooth, free and fair and peaceful conduct of the Panchayat polls amid challenging situation.

He said it was heartening to note that the electoral process was halfway through and the “credit goes to the divisional, district and police administration and all other departments concerned for ensuring smooth polls”.

Acting on the directions of the Governor, Subrahmanyam was camping in Srinagar to monitor the election process.