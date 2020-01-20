707 Sub Inspectors adjusted in different wings of J&K Police

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police Headquarters (PHQ) J&K has issued orders of adjustment of 707 Sub Inspectors of J&K Executive/Armed Police promoted vide different orders of PHQ/APHQ/ZPHQ Jammu/Kashmir in the present rank. In this regard PHQ order No. 282 of 2020 dated 20-01-2020 has been issued.

As per this order, 233 have been adjusted in Kashmir Zone, 228 in Jammu Zone, 97 in CID, 44 in Railway Police, 39 in Security Wing, 11 in Crime Branch, 10 in Traffic Police, 7 in Armed Police. Three in Police Training School Manigam, two in Police Headquarters and one each in Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy Udhampur, STC Sheeri and STC Talwara. For 30 SIs who belong to UT of Ladakh, adjustment order shall be issued by IGP Ladakh separately.