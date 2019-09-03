7,00,000 patients visit OPDs in Kashmir hospitals during August

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Nearly 7,00,000 patients have visited Out Patient Department (OPDs) in Kashmir hospitals during August, 2019-with the healthcare institutions successfully performing nearly 49,000 major and minor surgeries.

The data compiled by Health and Medical Education Department, for the month of August 2019 reveals that 46,449 patients have visited indoor patient departments (IPDs) in various government-run healthcare institutions-while as doctors successfully performed 4334 major and 44236 minor surgeries respectively in peripheral and tertiary care hospitals. The official data reveals that 2508 normal deliveries were conducted during the month of August-while as 3266 (LSCS) Caesarian sections were also performed across Kashmir hospitals.

The data reveals that 487306 lab investigations were done in various hospitals including Shere-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, SKIMS, Bemina, Government Medical College, Srinagar, Health Services, Kashmir, Dental College, Srinagar with 28345 USGs, 5140, CT Scans, 660 MRIs, 45261 X-rays/ dental X-rays. Also 42022, dental procedures were done for the month in Srinagar. In order to facilitate smooth functioning of the healthcare institutions across Kashmir region, the Heath and Medical Education Department provided facilities to the renal patients-saying that 1078 dialysis procedures were done for the month of the August 2019. Meanwhile, the officials said that there is no shortage of essential drugs across hospitals.