700 bottles of banned syrup seized; peddler arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS

BANIHAL: In continuation to its pledge of war against the menace of drugs, Ramban Police on Saturday achieved another major success by recovering 700 bottles of banned drug codeine phosphate which were being illegally smuggled towards Valley side.

Acting on a tip, police teams headed by Dy SP Sajjad Sarwar and Insp Aijaz Ahmed Wani laid Naka at T – Chowk Banihal and started checking of vehicles and frisking of the passengers. During the process, one truck (JK 05E 7239) was stopped and put to thorough search. During checking of the cabin, five bags filled with the above mentioned drug were recovered and seized. On counting they were found 700 in quantity. The driver has been arrested and identified as Mudassir Ahmed son of Bashir Ahmed Tantray resident of Viter, Distt Baramulla.

A case vide FIR No 66/2019 under section 8/21 NDPS Act was registered against the accused at Police Station Banihal and investigation taken up.

The seizure and arrest have been made under the close supervision of Sanjay Parihar Addl SP Ramban and overall supervision of Anita Sharma SSP Ramban.