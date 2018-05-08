7-yr-old girl among 2 killed; 24 injured

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: Two persons including a seven year-old girl child were killed while 24 others got injured when a mini-bus they were traveling in skidded off the road near Lam village in Nowshera on Monday evening.

As per eye witnesses, the accident took place when driver of the ill-fated mini bus (JK 11/1411) lost control while negotiating a sharp curve. The mini bus was on its way to Qila Darhal from Nowshera. Driver of the vehicle Chhatar Singh and a 7-year old girl Sandhya died on the spot while 24 injured were admitted to Sub-district hospital Nowshera for treatment. Four seriously injured were shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for specialised treatment.

The injured have been identified as Bopinder Singh, son of Devan Singh, resident of Rajpur Kamila, Happy, son of Vijay Kumar, resident of Chowki Handan, Sonali Devi, daughter of Jadveer Singh, Agaya Kour, wife of Javeer Singh, resident of Rajpur Kamila, Harjeet Kour, wife of Nirmal Singh, Hukam Singh, son of Mehtab Singh, Satwant Singh, son of Sawarn Singh, Satnam Kour, wife of late Hardyal Singh resident of Rajpur Bhata, Jasveer Singh, son of Hari Lal, Jaswant Singh, son of Pritam Singh, resident of Rajpur Kamila, Gurvinderpaul Singh, son of Harbhajan Singh, Gurpareet Singh, daughter of Joginder Singh, resident of Rajpur, Sameer Ullah, son of Shafeeq Ullah, resident of Nadian Darhal, Mohd Aslam, son of Sakhi Mohd, Bhagat Singh, son of Jagat Singh, resident of Rajpur Kamila, Ajahib Singh, daughter of Mehar Singh, resident of Qila Darhal, Preeti, daughter of Jojhar Singh, Ravinder Singh, son of Johar Singh, resident of Bhata, Nirbair Singh, son of Amar Singh, Shaheen Akhter, wife of Mohd Shafeeq, Bagga Khan, son of Abdul Hamid, Nirmal Singh, son of Gain Singh, resident of Rajpur Bhata.

District Administration Rajouri has extended Rs one lakh assistance to family members of the deceased while Rs 10,000 assistance has been provided for last rites and Rs 10,000 each provided to four seriously injured persons. Rs 5,000 each were provided to injured.

Meanwhile, Minister for School Education, Haj and Auqaf and Tribal Affair Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali has expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident here at Rajpur Bhatta in Nowshera sub-division.

In his condolence message, the Minister conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls. He has wished speedy recovery to the persons injured in this accident.

Former MLC and chief spokesperson JKPCC Ravinder Sharma also expressed deep shock over the loss of lives and serious injuries to several persons in a Matador accident in Nowshera.

In a statement Sharma conveyed deep condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for peace to the departed souls. He also expressed deep sympathies with the injured in the accident and asked the hospital authority to provide best medicare to the injured .

District Congress Committee Rajouri President Ch. Sain Abdul Raseed, senior Congress leader Isher Singh, Rajinder Singh also expressed deep shock over the casualties.