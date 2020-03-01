7 terrorists, 3 civilians killed; two army men martyred in terror related incidents in February

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Seven terrorists, three civilians were killed and two army men were martyred in the month of February in Jammu and Kashmir, official sources revealed on Saturday.

The official figures revealed that seven terrorists were killed in three encounters that took place in Srinagar, Tral in Pulwama and Naina village of Anantnag in Kashmir, while a civilian was killed by unknown gunmen in Tral area of Pulwama district.

“Two civilians and an army man lost their lives while nine civilians and five army men were injured during ceasefire violation near LoC while one CRPF solider was martyred in an encounter at Srinagar in month of February,” figures disclosed.

In the month of February at least seven civilians and three soldiers were injured in grenade attacks in different areas of valley, the figures averred.