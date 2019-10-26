7 shops gutted

State Times News Srinagar: Seven shops were gutted in a fire that broke out in the Batamaloo area here, police said on Friday. Seven shops were destroyed in a fire incident in the main market at Batamaloo Thursday night, a police official said. He said the cause of the fire is believed to be an electric short-circuit. However, the shop owners claimed the shops were set afire by miscreants.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
No respect for writers in Bollywood: ‘Aamis’ director Bhaskar Hazarika
UNICEF ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana to raise voice against child sexual abuse
IFFI announces films for Open Air Screenings
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast vote
Polluted air is costing our lives: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper