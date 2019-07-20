7 injured in road mishap

STATE TIMES NEWSUDHAMPUR: Seven persons were injured in a road mishap here on Friday.As per the details, a van (JK14AF-8453) which was on its way from Udhampur to Magali turned turtle near Pangara as a result seven persons travelling in it got injured. The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
