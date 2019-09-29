7 injured in road mishap, 3 referred to GMC

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: Seven passengers were injured in road mishap at Narian while three of them in critical condition were evacuated to Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) Jammu on Sunday.

According to information, a tempo traveler bearing registration No JK02AX-3437 which was on its way from Jammu to Poonch met with an accident at Narian when its driver lost control and the vehicle rammed into a hillock. Seven injured passengers were shifted to Sub District Hospital Nowshera out of which three in critical condition were evacuated.

The injured have been identified as Rokaya Kouser, daughter of Mohd Razak, resident of Delhi, Mohd Kabir, son of Bashir Hussain, resident of Rajouri, Sunita Kumari, daughter of Yash Pa,l resident of Bal Kangri, Surender Kumar, son of Lal, resident of Delhi, all admitted in SDH Nowshera. Deep Kumar, son of Thoru Ram and Ravi Kumar, son of Munshi Ram both residents of Akhnoor and Rashid Ahmed, son of Mohd Razak resident of Delhi have been evacuated to GMCH Jammu.

The Nowshera Police has registered the case for investigation.